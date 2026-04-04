Green and Mair guide New Zealand to ODI series victory over Proteas Women

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Proteas Women bowler Tumi Sekhukhune takes the wicket of Izzy Gaze of New Zealand during the third ODI in Wellington.

Maddy Green recorded an unbeaten century, while Rosemary Mair claimed career-best figures to help New Zealand secure a 66-run win in the third and final ICC Women’s Championship ODI against the Proteas Women in Wellington on Saturday.

Green’s 141* off 128 deliveries, including 15 fours, in partnership with Brooke Halliday’s 98 off 124 balls (13 fours), helped the hosts post 306/7 in their 50 overs.

Mair then returned with figures of 5/50 as the Proteas were dismissed for 240 in 46.1 overs, sealing a 2-1 series victory for New Zealand.

South Africa won the toss and asked the opposition to bat first.

The visitors made a superb start to the contest, with Ayanda Hlubi (2/47) and Tumi Sekhukhune (2/57) ripping through the top order with three early wickets, including Suzie Bates (0), Georgia Plimmer (1) and the in-form Amelia Kerr (0), to leave the hosts 3/3 in the fourth over.

With their backs against the wall, New Zealand responded with a half-century stand between Green and Halliday, pushing their side to 62/3 after 17 overs.

The experienced pair continued to rebuild the innings for the White Ferns, with both batters bringing up their half-centuries to propel the score to 127/3 after 31 overs.

🚨 MATCH RESULT 🚨



An enthralling ODI series draws to a close at the Basin Reserve, with the White Ferns securing victory in the third ODI by 66 runs. 🏟🏏#TheProteas fall just short as the series concludes 2-1 in favour of New Zealand Women, wrapping up a well contested tour… pic.twitter.com/FpUas2UavO — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) April 4, 2026

Green and Halliday then upped the ante after reaching their respective milestones, bringing up a 200-run partnership for the fourth wicket before Nadine de Klerk (1/55) made the crucial breakthrough by finding Halliday’s edge, just two runs short of her century.

With the total on 215/4 with 10 overs to go, Green continued to lead the charge for the home side, advancing to her third ODI century as the White Ferns ended on 306/7 in their 50 overs, despite losing three more wickets through Hlubi, Nonkululeko Mlaba (1/70) and a run-out by Sekhukhune.

In their chase, South Africa’s opening pair of Tazmin Brits (25) and Laura Wolvaardt (69 off 68; 9 fours) put on a 50-run stand to take the touring side to 65/0 after 12 overs before Brits departed off the bowling of Mair.

Another half-century stand between Wolvaardt and Annerie Dercksen (47) helped the Proteas maintain their momentum, with the captain bringing up her 50 to guide her side to 134/1 at the halfway mark.

The partnership was eventually ended in the 26th over, with Wolvaardt caught off the bowling of Kayley Knight (1/48) before her partner soon followed, dismissed by Mair, reducing South Africa to 149/3.

Anneke Bosch (3) was the next wicket to fall, mistiming a delivery from Mair, before A Kerr (2/37) and Nensi Patel (1/40) claimed two more wickets to further curtail South Africa’s chase as the visitors reached 204/6 after 40 overs.

Despite a cameo from Chloé Tryon (29), the Proteas Women lost their remaining wickets, with Mair completing her five-wicket haul alongside scalps from Jess Kerr (1/45) and A Kerr to hand New Zealand a 66-run victory and a 2-1 series triumph.