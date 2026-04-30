Pandya won’t blame bowlers as Mumbai Indians’ IPL performance worsens

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Mumbai Indians’ bowlers are under scrutiny after failing to defend their highest first-innings total in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday, but captain Hardik Pandya has refused to single them out for blame and says the whole team are accountable.

Five-times champions Mumbai are enduring a wretched season and are ninth in the 10-team standings with just two wins from eight matches. Their much-vaunted bowling unit, spearheaded by India paceman Jasprit Bumrah, has struggled mightily with conditions in the IPL heavily favouring batsmen.

Mumbai posted 243/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, only for the visitors to chase it down comfortably in a six-wicket win with eight balls to spare.

Bumrah, widely regarded as the world’s premier fast bowler, went wicketless once again while conceding 54 runs in four overs. He remains stuck on two wickets in eight matches.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pandya said there was lots of blame to go around for the defeat. “I won’t put my bowlers under the bus. I think as an overall unit, we have not been able to do what exactly Mumbai Indians stands for,” he said.

Mumbai, who have used 22 players this season, more than any other side, just needed a slice of luck to turn things around, Pandya added.

“It’s been that kind of season. When you get a couple of chances, you grab them, that’s when luck and momentum changes,” he said. “If you don’t, it kind of hurts you, but it’s still fine, all the boys tried really well.”

Mumbai next face Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

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