Graeme Smith sounds alarm over ODI cricket

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Quinton de Kock, who was kitted out for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the last edition of the Betway SA20, recently returned to the international fold for the Proteas after initially retiring to pursue franchise opportunities abroad.

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Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith believes one-day international (ODI) cricket still has a role in the global game, but says its long-term future will be increasingly shaped by the rapid rise of franchise leagues worldwide.

Smith, who captained SA in 149 ODIs and was instrumental in the creation of the Betway SA20 league, said the sport is undergoing a structural shift driven by commercial priorities, broadcasting value and the global expansion of franchise cricket.

While he stressed that 50-over cricket remains relevant, Smith suggested the period following the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup in South Africa could be decisive in determining the format’s direction.

“People have been writing it off for a very long time. I think there were even conversations around ODI cricket when I was playing in 2013 or 2014,” Smith said in his column for Betway Insider.

“I think it largely survived because the ODI World Cup has always been there every four years and is seen as one of the pinnacle tournaments to win.

“But from 2027 onwards, there’s going to be a lot of change in the game in terms of what broadcasters are paying for, how the ICC package their events and the continued growth of franchise cricket.”

I can watch a Test match and get enthralled by it, and I enjoy the fast-paced excitement of T20. However, I find the pace of ODI cricket quite hard to get into ... I just find the pace of the game almost monotonous in some ways, and I think that will count against it in the long run — Graeme Smith, former Proteas captain

Since the launch of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, more than 20 franchise T20 (and closely related) leagues have emerged globally, significantly reshaping the professional T20 cricket landscape.

Alongside SA20, major competitions now include:

Australia’s Big Bash League;

the Caribbean Premier League;

the Pakistan Super League; and

England’s The Hundred.

At the same time, bilateral ODI cricket series excluding India, Australia and England have declined, raising further questions about the format’s relevance.

SA, for example, played between 42 and 45 ODIs in the 2006–2015 cycle, compared to just 33 in the following decade.

This shift to the shorter format has also seen top international stars like Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klaasen and others who have swapped their international colours for franchise threads.

Smith, who played 197 ODIs for the Proteas, said the format is increasingly caught between the traditional endurance of Test cricket and the explosive appeal of T20s.

“Even for me as a cricket lover, I can watch a Test match and get enthralled by it, and I enjoy the fast-paced excitement of T20,” he said.

“However, I find the pace of ODI cricket quite hard to get into, even though I played almost 200 of them. I just find the pace of the game almost monotonous in some ways, and I think that will count against it in the long run.”

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