Mokgakane eyes fresh start with Warriors

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Returning Dafabet Warriors all-rounder Andile Mokgakane says there is a hunger for success in the squad that will help them put in match-winning performances when the new domestic campaign begins.

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All-rounder Andile Mokgakane believes a return to the Dafabet Warriors can provide the spark he needs to revive his career.

Mokgakane has rejoined the Warriors after a challenging season with the Tuskers, where the KwaZulu-Natal Inland side struggled across the domestic competitions and were relegated to Division 2.

The right-hander previously spent two seasons with the Warriors between 2023 and 2025, making an immediate impact after arriving in the Eastern Cape.

He scored 419 runs in 22 matches across all formats during his first campaign and was rewarded with the franchise’s Newcomer of the Year award.

Though his second season was shortened, Mokgakane still contributed 248 runs across the four-day and one-day competitions while continuing to fill an attacking role at the top of the order.

The move to Pietermaritzburg came after discussions with Warriors coach Robin Peterson about the prospect of more game time and greater stability in his batting position.

Now back at St George’s Park, Mokgakane feels ready to take the next step in his career.

“I really enjoyed the two years I spent here.

“It was a great experience, a way to get out of my comfort zone and present myself with a new challenge,” he said on Tuesday.

“It was similar when I was with the Tuskers.

“I knew I had a role to play and I tried to carry out my duties to the best of my abilities, but I think I am ready to push on to the next stage of my career.”

Mokgakane said the past year had taught him the importance of staying focused on the task at hand, particularly in a season where he carried significant responsibility with the bat.

“I missed only one game for the Tuskers last season.

“I always felt that if I didn’t perform, the team would also struggle.

“There was a reliance on me with the bat, which brought a different kind of pressure, but it was something I was willing to shoulder,” he said.

The 26-year-old believes the Warriors have retained the foundations of a squad capable of challenging for honours again this season.

“The good thing is they haven’t lost much of their core group.

“For the most part, the squad remain intact, so there is no reason why they cannot be as successful as they were last season.

“With the new signings that have come in, there was a clear purpose behind those replacements.

“I certainly think they can go one better than they did last season and bring more silverware back to St George’s Park.”

Mokgakane will now hope a return to familiar surroundings can help him rediscover the form that first established him as one of the Warriors’ brightest prospects.

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