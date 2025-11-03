Powerful and precise Beers wins inaugural Gravel Burn

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

GREAT EXPERIENCE: SA's Matthew Beers celebrates winning the overall title in the Nedbank Gravel Burn stage race which finished at Shamwari Private Game Reserve on Saturday

Matt Beers (Specialised Off-Road Toyota) won the inaugural Nedbank Gravel Burn, which finished at Shamwari Private Game Reserve near Gqeberha on Saturday.

After seven days of racing that threw everything from hail to high temperatures to extreme winds at the riders, Beers managed to outlast his challengers with a powerful, precise performance.

He walked away with a new title under his belt and $23,500 (R406,000) in prize money.

“The Nedbank Gravel Burn definitely lived up to expectations,” a champagne-soaked Beers said on the finish line.

“It was rough and tough, and throughout the week we dealt with everything from wild wind to hail and heat … Stage 6 was neutralised due to the extreme weather, so I am glad we got to race today and finish on a high.”

Beers said the final stage of the event couldn’t have gone any better for him.

“Everything went right today. It was a really nice route. The weather was good.

“I had no issues and felt strong from the start, so at the final climb I was able to attack and roll away from Simon.”

Stage 7 started in cool, calm conditions at the Gwanishi Burn Camp and took riders 112km to the final finish line of the event at Shamwari Private Game Reserve.

Pellaud, competitive all week at the sharp end of the racing, said he just didn’t have the legs to chase down the South African favourite.

“I was just completely dead. Today was my worst day on the bike all week. Overall, though, it’s been a great experience.

“We started in the rain, then it was freezing, then hot and windy, then the hail came — but today was a beautiful day to end a great race.”

Axelle Dubau-Prevot after completing the Nedbank Gravel Burn at Shamwari Private Game Reserve on Saturday (Bruce Viaene/Gravel Burn)

At one point in the week, it looked like Beers might be fading, with Pellaud getting stronger with every kilometre.

“It was such a tight race all week,” Beers said.

“Simon is such a strong rider, so it was a great battle. I was hurting a little bit in the middle stages when riding at altitude, and he is super strong in those conditions.

“But as we got closer to the coast, I could feel my power coming back.”

Travis Stedman (Team Toyota Specialised) won the stage, with Beers coming second.

Tristan Nortje (Imbuko ChemChamp) completed the all-South African top three.

In the women’s race, French rider Axelle Dubau-Prevot (Numéro 31 par Café du Cycliste/Pinarello) stormed back dramatically on the final stage while overturning an 8:54 deficit in the General Classification.

She went from fifth in GC to race winner in the process.

It was a ride of grit and determination after Dubau-Prevot had all but ruled herself out of contention earlier in the week.

American Melisa Rollins (Liv Racing Collective) finished second overall, with SA national Gravel champion Hayley Preen (ChemChamp Honeycomb 226ers) finishing third at the inaugural Nedbank Gravel Burn.

Overnight leader Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance Soudal), who started Stage 7 with a strong GC lead of 4:20 over Rollins, eventually finished fifth overall due to mechanical issues on the day.

“I woke up feeling very good today,” Dubau-Prevot said at the finish line at Shamwari Private Game Reserve.

“Yesterday, on the neutral stage, I had such a good day on the bike with Melisa (Rollins).

“We took it easy and made it a fun ride; we stopped at all the Padstal feedzones and really just enjoyed ourselves. So today I think I was in good shape to push.”

Final general classification:

Men: 1 Matthew Beers – Specialised Off-Road Toyota – 19:01:03, 2 Simon Pellaud – Tudor Pro Cycling – +5:26, 3 Hugo Drechou – Numéro31.cc / Pinarello – +8:56, 4 Tristan Nortje – Imbuko ChemChamp – +9:27, 5 Lukas Baum – Orbea x Leatt Speed Company – +10:41

Women: 1 Axelle Dubau-Prevot – Numéro 31 par Café du Cycliste / Pinarello – 23:40:55, 2 Melisa Rollins – Liv Racing Collective – +2:07, 3 Hayley Preen – ChemChamp Honeycomb 226ers – +2:15, 4 Lauren Stephens – Aegis Cycling Foundation – +2:44, 5 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio – AG Insurance Soudal – +10:41. — Nedbank Gravel Burn