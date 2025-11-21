Gqeberha trampolinists excel at World Championships

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FLYING HIGH: Mandy’s School of Tumbling and Trampoline trampolinists Matthew Bosch and Leolin Petersen, who came sixth and 13th, respectively, at the World Championships in Spain

Gymnast Matthew Bosch is thrilled with his sixth-place finish at the 2025 World Trampoline Championships, even though he believes he could have performed better.

The competition ran from November 5 to 9 in Pamplona, Spain, and Bosch ended with a total of 27.50 points in the senior division.

The 25-year-old, from Mandy’s School of Tumbling and Trampoline, made history as the first South African male gymnast to qualify for a World Championships final since 2014.

“I’ve had two years where I made the semifinals, but in both years I crashed out,” Bosch said.

“So this year, I’m ecstatic about making it into the final. When you’re in the finals, you’re top eight — you’re the best in the world.”

Looking ahead, Bosch said he felt no pressure going into the 2026 World Championships.

“We’re hosting another world event in China, and hopefully I’ll receive a medal.”

His teammate, Leolin Petersen, 19, finished 13th in the world after qualifying for her first World Championships semifinal.

It marks a significant leap from her 20th-place finish in her 2023 debut.

“Worlds this year was really good. Thirteenth is a good place, but I feel like I could have done better and gone to the finals,” she said.

“Next year, I’m hoping to make the finals or even get a medal.”

Meanwhile, young gymnasts Azrael Ferreira and JG Lindstrom placed 6th and 15th, respectively, at the World Age Group Championships.

SA’s head coach for both senior and junior divisions, Lee Budler, also from Mandy’s School of Tumbling and Trampoline, expressed pride in the team’s results.

“With Matthew, we’ve been trying to make the World Championships finals for the past five years in the senior section.

“It’s been a long time where we always made the semifinals, but he had problems and even scored zero in the semifinals before,” Budler said.

“This is the first time he got a score in the semis and went through to the finals.

“He’s the first South African to ever go through the full process — prelims to semis to finals — in this format.

“In previous years, it went straight from prelims to finals.”

Budler said Bosch often qualified strongly in prelims, including a second-place finish previously.

“This time, he advanced from prelims to semis and then to finals, which no other SA gymnast has done in this format.

“And it’s the first time in over a decade we’ve had a senior male in a worlds final.”

“As a coach, he is my first senior male finalist. I’m very proud.

“A small mistake cost him a medal — we were on track for one — but sixth place is still fantastic.

“We know he can do more, and we’ll be pushing for that medal next year in China.”

Budler also applauded Petersen’s progress.

“Leolin is our first girl to go through to a semifinal in this format.

“We’ve produced champions before — like Bianca Zoonekynd, who won worlds in 2017 — and I believe Leolin can do it again for us.

“So, yes, for a small club in Gqeberha, we’re doing a very good job,” he said.

