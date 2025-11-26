Tshangana targets podium finish at 1City marathon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

RAMPING UP: The Bay’s top marathon contender, Luyanda Tshangana, is injury-free and healthy and just waiting for race day to come

All roads lead to Baywest Mall for the ninth annual 1City Marathon on December 6 and contender Luyanda Tshangana has warned opponents he is chasing a podium finish

The race, presented by EP Athletics in collaboration with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality as part of the NMB Legacy Project, was previously held at the Fairview racecourse but will now take place at the mall’s entrance 4.

There are four different distances in the race: 42km, 21km, 10km and a 5km fun race.

As one of the leading marathon contenders, Tshangana will be looking to improve from his seventh-place finish in 2024.

This year, his goal is to finish on the podium.

The Ikhamva Athletics Club runner finished third in the Nelson Mandela Bay Runified City 50km with a time of 2.57.15.

“Preparations for the race went really well, though at first it was difficult due to my work schedule,” Tshangana said.

“Sometimes I could not do long runs, and once that was fixed, then I struggled a bit with speed.

“Everything just did not balance well, but now, a month or two ahead of the 1City Marathon, things started to gel.

“Now I am doing well in speed and long runs, so I cannot complain because I am also injury-free and healthy. I am just waiting for race day to come.

“As a team, we did all we needed to do in terms of preparations for the race through the assistance of our teammates Sinawo Poti and Melikhaya Frans with speed.

“Even when Frans was busy with his preparations for the Cape Town marathon [which was later cancelled], we also helped him with his training, and that also helped us with mastering the long runs.

“So that benefited us for our readiness for the 1City race.

“Last year, I raced 2:25:30 in the marathon, finishing in seventh place, but this year I want to improve on my time.

“I want to run 2:22 or 2:23. I’d be very happy, and I’ll be chasing for the top three or five positions in this year’s race.

“My coach and our supporters have played a huge role in getting me to the fitness level I am at at the moment, and I want to make them proud on race day.”

Other Nelson Mandel Bay road runners chasing individual glory on race day are Desmond Zibi, who will be challenging the 60+ age group SA marathon record.

In the women’s marathon, Kelly van Vliet of the Nedbank Running Club and teammate Refeloe Solomons will also be chasing the title.

Half-marathon defending champion Lithobe Menzeleleli, Poti and Andile Motwana will also be out for a win.

Due to a high volume of entries for the 1City Marathon, the organisers were forced to move the half-marathon start time forward due to safety concerns.

Both the marathon and the half-marathon will now start at 5.30am, followed by the 10km at 5.45am. The 5km race will begin at 7am.

The race is almost completely sold out, with only 200 entries remaining for the 42km race.

