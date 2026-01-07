Young Gqeberha athlete excels in Japan judo contest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A unique opportunity to showcase their judo skills saw a pair of Eastern Cape athletes recently jet off to Japan to compete in the prestigious SANIX International Juvenile Judo Team Championships and training tour.

MJ’s Judo Dojo’s sensei, Reece Kramer, recently returned with Tiffany Botes, 13, of Laerskool Verkenner in Gqeberha, from the seven-day event, where Tiffany excelled against experienced competitors from across the globe.

Kramer, who travelled as coach and manager, described the experience as an honour and praised the organisation and professionalism of the event.

What stood out most was the passion shared by judoka from around the world, which created meaningful connections beyond the sport

“The competition reflected the true principles of judo — efficiency, discipline and respect.

“What stood out most was the passion shared by judoka from around the world, which created meaningful connections beyond the sport.

“Tiffany showed maturity and determination, learning from every match and coming back stronger each time,” he said.

Tiffany defeated competitors from several countries, including Korea and Japan, saying the experience was both challenging and rewarding.

“It was hard work, but very exciting. Stepping onto the mat in Japan made me realise how far my judo journey has come.”

Tiffany’s journey in judo began at the age of six and she has since earned her titles such as district champion and competing in both kata and fighting at the South African Judo Championships.

“I love judo because every training session teaches me something new about focus, strength and discipline,” she said.

“My dream is to one day become a sensei and earn my black belt so I can teach others, just like sensei Reece teaches me.”

Reece said Tiffany was an exceptional young athlete with rare resilience and maturity.

“Tiffany has a remarkable calmness on the mat, paired with a fierce fighting spirit.

“She has the rare ability to get up stronger every time she’s knocked down.”

The tour included intensive training sessions and seminars with world-class athletes, including Ryuju Nagayama, currently ranked fifth in the world in the -60kg category.

Both coach and athlete emphasised the importance of international exposure for the development of judo in SA, encouraging younger judoka to seize opportunities to compete and train abroad.

The Herald