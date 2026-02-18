Badosa slams online ‘disrespect’ after Dubai injury retirement

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Paula Badosa lashed out on Wednesday at a “disrespectful” comment online and vowed to prolong her injury-hit career after a right thigh issue forced the former world No 2 to retire from her match at the already depleted Dubai Tennis Championships.

The Spaniard worked her way back into the Top 10 in the world last year with strong displays after a string of injuries, including a chronic back problem, left her contemplating early retirement in 2024.

Badosa went up 4-1 against Elina Svitolina in her second-round match in Dubai on Tuesday but lost the next five games and dropped the first set before the 28-year-old called for treatment and then decided to throw in the towel.

She later took to social media to hit back at an individual who said she disrespected the game.

“You have no idea what it’s like to live with a chronic injury and still choose to keep going,” Badosa wrote. “To wake up every day not knowing how your body will respond, searching for solutions, and fighting for something you love and giving everything even when it’s so difficult.”

Badosa said she faced “endless nightmares” while trying to find lasting solutions, but being able to step onto the tennis court was worth the trouble.

Badosa’s comments reignited a wider debate on players having to deal with hurtful social media comments

“So I’ll keep trying,” she said. “Because it’s all about trying, and that won’t change. I’ll always try one more time. I’m doing this for my passion. If there’s even a 1% chance to keep going, I’ll take it. That’s just how I see and understand life.”

Badosa’s comments reignited a wider debate on players having to deal with hurtful social media comments.

“For me the only disrespect here is to open social media and read messages like this,” Badosa added. “Then we complain if we see players suffering and having mental health issues, but I’m not surprised with the amount of hate and ‘experts’ we have here.”

The WTA told Reuters that protecting players and the wider tennis family from vile online threats and abuse remained a high priority for the governing body of the women’s game.

Australia’s Destanee Aiava said last week that she would quit the sport this year, describing tennis culture as “racist, misogynistic, homophobic and hostile” as she highlighted the online negativity she had received.

Several women’s players have spoken about similar issues, with Svitolina saying she received death threats after her Canadian Open defeat last season, blaming the “shameful” behaviour on disgruntled bettors.

Angry gamblers were responsible for 40% of the detected abuse at players, a survey by the WTA and the International Tennis Federation published last year revealed.

“I’d say it’s not just betting; it’s overall cyberbullying all the time,” world No 6 Amanda Anisimova said. “Commenting on everything, like my body all the time, every day. It’s difficult. I don’t think people realise the extent of it, how much of an effect it can have on someone.”

Reuters