Justin Thomas making competitive golf return on TGL

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Justin Thomas is set to return to competition next week — just not yet on the PGA Tour.

Thomas announced his first start since undergoing microdiscectomy surgery will come in TGL, where he’ll compete for Atlanta Drive GC on Monday.

He shared this news in a reply to a social media post from country singer Luke Bryan, confirming a comeback date that has been trending for weeks.

The 32-year-old hasn’t played competitively since the Ryder Cup in September. He underwent the procedure in November to address a disc issue that he said had caused “nagging hip pain” for months, and he was cleared for full golf activity earlier this month.

“I’m looking to come back competitively at some point during the Florida swing. I know how important it is to get this injury behind me so that I’m only looking forward over the course of the season,” Thomas said in January.

The Florida swing begins with the Cognizant Classic, which takes place from February 26 to March 1 about a half hour from Thomas’s home in Jupiter.

Atlanta Drive plays a doubleheader on Monday, first against Boston Common Golf at 5pm ET, then vs Los Angeles Golf Club at 9pm. Thomas was a centrepiece of Atlanta’s title run in the TGL’s first season in 2025, lifting the SoFi Cup, and now he gets his first live reps since surgery.

Thomas, a 16-time winner on tour, finished seventh in the FedEx Cup standings in 2025 after recording eight Top 10 finishes, including winning the RBC Heritage in a playoff.

Field Level Media