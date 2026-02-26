Ndiema chases sub-27 glory in Gqeberha 10K

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Declaring himself ready to run fast, Kenyan Isaac Kibet Ndiema is excited to make his South African debut at the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10K on Sunday.

“I chose to come and run the Absa Run Your City Series in South Africa because the course is really good for fast times, and I wanted to see how fast I could run. Of course running in South Africa in your beautiful cities is also something I look forward to,” said Ndiema.

With all eyes on Adriaan Wildschutt’s attempt to break the SA record of 26:55 (set by Maxime Chaumeton in October 2025 at the Brașov Running Festival in Romania), Ndiema, who is the holder of a 26:55 personal best, will start as the fastest man in the field and provide the world-class competition that Wildschutt will require if he is to achieve his ambition of becoming the first man to produce a sub-27-minute 10km clocking on African soil.

“This would be a huge achievement. My training has been going on well, and I am feeling prepared for the race,” the Kenyan, who will start as one of the favourites to win the race, said.

“I will definitely go with the early pace — this can help me to also run a good time in the end. Running sub-27 for 10km on African soil needs a lot of determination and good preparation — but if it is to be done, I think this series in South Africa is where it will be done.”

Last year I was so happy to run fast. I had been working so hard to train well and develop my body. My coach taught me how to race at another level, and he helped build my mind. I did more weekly training runs and focused very hard on speed and power — Kamohelo Mofolo

Hoping to benefit from the record-breaking pace set by the likes of Ndiema and Wildschutt is Lesotho’s 10km national record holder, Kamohelo Mofolo, who is poised to cement his place among the world’s elite marathoners – starting with a strong season opener at Pollok Beach on Sunday.

Trained by US-based James McKirdy, Mofolo first captured public attention when he won the 2024 Tshwane 10K ahead of Kabelo Mulaudzi and then followed that up with a maiden sub-28-minute clocking at the Cape Town 10K in May 2025.

But it was the second 27-minute 10km run of his career, produced at last year’s Durban 10K, that was most impressive.

Mofolo finished as the runner-up just six seconds behind winner Mulaudzi, stopping the clock in 27:47, which was a new national record for The Mountain Kingdom.

“Last year I was so happy to run fast. I had been working so hard to train well and develop my body. My coach taught me how to race at another level, and he helped build my mind. I did more weekly training runs and focused very hard on speed and power,” said Mofolo.

Stillwater Sports