EC Aloes dominate Synergy Cup with dual victories

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eastern Cape Aloes U19 teams show off the medals they won at the Synergy Cup in Bloemfontein.

The Eastern Cape Aloes U19 and U11 tennis teams left Bloemfontein as winners of this year’s Synergy Cup over the weekend.

The interprovincial tennis tournament is held twice a year and brings together selected provincial teams, with players chosen based on ranking, performance, and development potential within their respective age groups.

This year’s Synergy Cup took place from February 27 to March 1 in Bloemfontein. The EC Aloes under-19 team competed against the Free State, North West and fellow provincial rivals the EC Elephants.

The competition structure includes both boys’ and girls’ matches, contributing to the overall team result, making it a combined team effort.

“Having both the U11 and U19 EC Aloes teams win the Synergy Cup is a major milestone for Eastern Cape Tennis,” said Jakolette Thiart, schools and juniors coordinator for Eastern Cape Tennis.

Our development structures are working and that we are building depth across multiple age groups ... Eastern Cape tennis is growing and competitive — Jakolette Thiart, Eastern Cape Tennis schools and juniors coordinator

“The tournament was highly competitive. With strong provinces such as the Free State and North West participating, every tie required focus and resilience. Many matches were closely contested, which speaks to the quality of junior tennis in the country.”

Thiart added that both teams showed maturity beyond their years, especially in pressure moments. “They consistently backed one another throughout the tournament.”

Thiart emphasised that the achievements show the growth in competitiveness of tennis in the region.

“It confirms that our development structures are working and that we are building depth across multiple age groups. It also sends a strong message nationally that Eastern Cape tennis is growing and competitive.”

Competing, the EC Aloes had expectations that their teams would compete strongly. One of Thiart’s roles as the Schools and Juniors Coordinator for EC Tennis is to ensure that the team is prepared for such competitions. She says that they had confidence in competing.

“Having both the U11 and U19 Aloes teams win is an exceptional achievement. It was not necessarily a surprise, but it was certainly a proud and rewarding outcome.”

Sustained success at tournaments like the Synergy Cup depends on continuous investment in grassroots and school tennis. Developing young talent ensures long-term competitiveness and creates opportunities for players to progress to higher levels — Jakolette Thiart

“Preparation always comes with challenges, whether it be scheduling, logistics or balancing school commitments. However, the players remained disciplined and committed throughout. Their hard work during preparation played a crucial role in their success.”

Selborne College’s Thandile Malotana was one of the standout performers in the competition, winning four of his six games in the U19 categories.

“While Malotana was outstanding, this victory was truly a team effort. Several players stepped up in crucial singles and doubles matches, especially in tight encounters. The strength of the squad lay in its depth and collective performance rather than relying on one individual.”

Eastern Cape Tennis views it as vital to keep producing young tennis talent.

“Sustained success at tournaments like the Synergy Cup depends on continuous investment in grassroots and school tennis. Developing young talent ensures long-term competitiveness and creates opportunities for players to progress to higher levels,” said Thiart.

With the Synergy Cup being held twice a year, there is definitely strong motivation within the province to defend the title. The next one will be in October in Cradock.

“Success brings responsibility. We are eager to continue building on this momentum.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch