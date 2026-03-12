Alcaraz powers into Indian Wells quarterfinals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Carlos Alcaraz returns at the net against Casper Ruud during their fourth-round match in the Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, on March 11 2026.

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz continued his dominant run at Indian Wells, beating Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-1 7-6(2), while Jack Draper upset world No 3 Novak Djokovic 4-6 6-4 7-6(5) to reach the quarterfinals in the California desert.

Alcaraz relied on a near-flawless service game to seize control of the match, racing through the opening set in just 37 minutes after breaking Ruud’s serve three times.

Thirteenth-seeded Ruud raised his level in the second set and forced a tiebreak, hoping to push the match to a decider, but Alcaraz kept his foot on the pedal to seal his 15th consecutive victory of the season to reach the quarterfinals for a fifth consecutive year.

“The conditions were difficult, to be honest. Today [Tuesday] the ball was tough to control, but we both played great,” two-time champion Alcaraz said in his on-court interview. “My first set was incredible. I’m really happy about playing that sort of level, really happy to get through, and hopefully I’ll play this level in the next round.”

Alcaraz will next face 2021 champion Cameron Norrie, who earlier beat Australia’s Rinky Hijikata 6-4 6-2, with the Spaniard looking to avenge a defeat to the Briton at last year’s Paris Masters.

Defending champion Draper claimed one of the biggest wins of his career by beating Djokovic in a deciding set tiebreak after two hours and 35 minutes. Draper, who trailed after dropping the opener 6–4, stormed into the second set by breaking Djokovic early and surviving multiple break points before sealing it with aggressive baseline play.

I felt I was playing better and better, just great. I love playing here. It’s a great place to play tennis. Hopefully I can keep doing that until the end — Iga Swiatek

Draper surged to leads of 3-1 and 4-2 in the decider before Djokovic battled back to 5-5 and then broke him as he first served for the match. The 24‑year‑old kept his composure, forced the tiebreak, and dominated it to close out a statement victory.

“I still don’t feel like I’m playing anywhere near the way I want to play,” Draper said in his on-court interview. “I came out here tonight and won that match through determination. Trying to problem-solve, do my best, and have a great attitude. Only up from here, hopefully.”

Draper will next face Russian 11th seed Daniil Medvedev, who beat Alex Michelsen 6-2 6-4 in a commanding performance, needing just one hour and 27 minutes to dismantle the American and maintain his strong form after winning last month’s Dubai Open.

World No 2 Iga Swiatek delivered a dominant 6-2 6-0 victory over Czech 13th seed Karolina Muchova, reeling off 10 consecutive games to secure her fifth win over the Czech, whom she also beat at the same stage of the tournament last year.

“I felt I was playing better and better, just great,” Swiatek said. “I love playing here. It’s a great place to play tennis. Hopefully I can keep doing that until the end.”

Swiatek, chasing a third Indian Wells title, will face ninth seed Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals after the Ukrainian advanced when Katerina Siniakova retired injured.

American fifth seed Jessica Pegula overcame Belinda Bencic 6-3 7-6(5) to secure her first victory in five meetings between the pair. Pegula, coming off a dramatic comeback win over Jelena Ostapenko, took control as she clinched the opening set — her first against the Swiss — before edging a tightly contested tiebreak to close out the match.

Third seed Elena Rybakina advanced to the quarterfinals after Sonay Kartal retired while trailing 6-4 4-3. Rybakina, the 2023 champion, controlled most of the match, surging to a double-break lead in the opening set and steadying after Kartal took multiple medical timeouts. Though the Briton briefly recovered to level the second set at 3-3, Rybakina broke in the seventh game before Kartal stopped.

Rybakina next faces Pegula, a rematch of their Australian Open semifinal.

Reuters