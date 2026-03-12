Madibaz duo on their way to national beach-volleyball trials

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Madibaz volleyball players Unam Xhala and Irene Phiri prevailed in an Eastern Cape beach-volleyball tournament to earn themselves two tickets to the national trials in Gauteng this weekend.

The duo qualified for the final after going through their pool matches undefeated. That victory meant they were one of three teams from the province to receive invites to the trials, scheduled for March 14 and 15 in Johannesburg.

Xhala, 21, said the triumph reflected the progress she had made over the past two years. Her first competitive action in the outdoor discipline came at the 2024 Splash Festival in Gqeberha.

“When you are used to indoor volleyball, it can be difficult to adapt to the sand,” the environmental health student from Mandela University explained.

She kept at it and gradually became more comfortable with the rules and movement required.

Xhala, who is more accustomed to representing the Madibaz indoors as a setter and power player, said she enjoyed the unique challenge. “There are no specific positions because there are only two players, so you have to do everything.”

That includes dives and rallies — but more importantly it’s the chemistry between teammates that really counts.

Now that she is off to prove her worth at the national level, she is keen to prove that she belongs.

It was a positive win for us. It gives us confidence going into the national trials — Irene Phiri

Phiri, 24, said the three pool matches before the one-off final had been hard work, but she had been pleased to “come through strongly”.

“It was a positive win for us. It gives us confidence going into the national trials,” she said.

Like her teammate, the financial-planning student began her beach volleyball journey two years ago at the Splash, placing fourth.

Her indoor resumé includes being an outside hitter for the Madibaz since 2022 and earning selection for the national university squad the following season. She was a member of the team that won the Confederation of University and College Sports Association Games tournament.

Phiri agreed that the beach discipline demanded a very different skill set.

“You play all over the court. It’s much tougher physically because it tests your ability in every aspect of the game.”

It was also important to gel with and rely on your partner, essentially “have each other’s backs”, she explained.

Bernard Petersen, longtime volleyball manager at Madibaz Sport, praised the duo’s achievement, saying their success highlighted the potential of the sport in the region. He noted that the code’s major challenge was a lack of structured competitions, as “most matches are organised socially”.

“Ideally we would like to build a dedicated beach volleyball court at one of the Madibaz campuses. That would help grow the sport.” — Full Stop Communications

