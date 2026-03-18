Bryson DeChambeau in fine form heading into LIV Golf South Africa

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Bryson DeChambeau says he feels his game is rounding into form at a crucial time: right before the Masters.

Fresh off a T3 finish in Adelaide and a playoff win in Singapore, DeChambeau will look to continue his strong play when he competes in LIV Golf South Africa in Midrand. This marks LIV Golf’s fifth of 14 events this season.

“I feel like I’m progressing well and comfortable with my game, hitting it a lot better than I have in years past leading into major season, early in the season for LIV Golf,” DeChambeau said at The Club at Steyn City. “I practised a little earlier this year and it’s starting to pay off.”

DeChambeau forced a playoff against Richard T Lee on Sunday with a birdie on No 18, then saved par on the first playoff hole to win LIV Golf Singapore on Sunday.

Lee, a LIV wild card who qualified for the league by winning LIV Golf Promotions in January, missed a two-foot putt for par as the duo played the 18th hole again, giving DeChambeau the win.

DeChambeau climbed eight spots to No 33 in the Official World Golf Ranking with his victory in Singapore. He hasn’t had much time to savour his fourth LIV Golf League victory, however.

Being here in South Africa, I’ve always wanted to come here ... Coming here and seeing how special the hospitality is, the people, the culture and the way that everybody conducts themselves, it’s quite amazing — Bryson DeChambeau

He ventured from Singapore to South Africa, marking the first time LIV Golf will hold a competition on the continent. It marks an opportunity for DeChambeau — and others — to give kids from a different part of the world a chance to see golf played up close.

“Yeah, I think that’s a part of our mission, becoming more global and influencing and giving people an opportunity to see what golf can do for communities and for people around the world,” he said Tuesday.

“It’s been done quite well in the [United] States so far, and now we’re doing it internationally. It only improves, I would say, facilities and communities everywhere across the globe.

“I think that’s a part of our mission statement, that it’s important to us. It’s part of our identity now. Being here in South Africa ... there’s only one place we haven’t gone yet, which is South America, and that would be another cool place to go.

“But being here in South Africa, I’ve always wanted to come here. Talking to Gary Player quite a bit and Ernie [Els] and Louis [Oosthuizen] and the whole Southern Guards team, they just rave about how great it is, obviously — and coming here and seeing how special the hospitality is, the people, the culture and the way that everybody conducts themselves, it’s quite amazing.”

DeChambeau, 32, joined LIV Golf in 2022 after recording nine wins on the PGA Tour, including the US Open in 2020 and 2024.

Field Level Media