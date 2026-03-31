Border feature well at ASA Track and Field champs

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Border Athletics took another leap forward in their progression, lifting the performances of their athletes at the ASA Championships for the U16, 18, 20 and 23 age groups in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, at the weekend.

All the athletes gave of their best and we led by two medallists. Solomon Qaku won a gold medal in the U18 men’s triple jump with a leap of 14:46 ahead of two Boland athletes.

Uhlanga Kelepu won bronze in the pole vault. (SUPPLIED)

Uhlanga Kelepu, with a bronze medal in the pole vault, also for U18 men, was Border’s other star performer, jumping 4.20m, just short of the 4.30m of the top two athletes from Boland and Eastern Province.

Border Athletics president Sicelo Pongoma praised the overall improvements of performances and the Track and Field Commission led by Khanyiso kaDlamini and his deputy, Elliot Maine, for all the work that has gone into uplifting the sport in the province. He congratulated all the athletes, the coaches, clubs and the parents who have been supportive through the season.

Two Border athletes made the semifinals of their events and 10 reached the finals.

Maine, who works with many of the athletes, said the performances show there is “indeed a lot of talent in the region. With the calibre of team management, coaches and the outstanding support of Border Athletics, the team in 2027 will be even stronger.”

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