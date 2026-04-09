Home-track advantage for Nelson Mandela Bay motorsport stars

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Aldo Scribante and Michael Stephen will be in action in the stealth-like Scuderia Scribante Lamborghini Huracán.

The roar of high-performance engines will echo across Nelson Mandela Bay this weekend as the prestigious SA Endurance Series descends on Aldo Scribante Raceway, bringing with it a thrilling speed, endurance and local talent ready to shine on home soil.

No fewer than seven local motorsport stars will take to the circuit, all eager to make their mark in front of a passionate home crowd.

Leading the charge is SA’s most decorated national title winner, Michael Stephen, who will pilot Aldo Scribante’s formidable Scuderia Scribante Lamborghini Huracán in the highly anticipated 1-Hour Dash, a key highlight of the iconic 5-Hours of Aldo Scribante Endurance race.

As the sun sets, the action will only intensify as the endurance race will continue into the night under floodlights, transforming the circuit into a dramatic, high-stakes battleground where strategy, consistency and nerves of steel will determine the victors.

Adding further excitement, Aldo Scribante joins the action behind the wheel of his Scuderia Scribante Lamborghini Huracán, competing in the Sports & GT category comprising three 15-minute races. His presence adds a powerful local storyline to an already stacked lineup.

The VW Rookie Cup joins the SA Endurance for the first time as it continues to play a vital role in developing young drivers, acting as a crucial bridge between karting and professional circuit racing.

With blistering speeds, daring overtakes and razor-thin margins, the motorcycle races promise to deliver non-stop adrenaline

With raw talent and fearless ambition on display, fans can expect edge-of-the-seat racing from this next generation of stars.

The future of South African motorsport will be on full display, and 14-year-old Jack Moore returns to action in the fiercely competitive VW Rookie Cup. Having impressed on debut at Killarney International Raceway, Moore currently sits second in the championship standings and will be looking to close the gap to Luke Hill at the top.

Motorcycle racing fans are in for a treat as the Motorcycle Racing Series South Africa (MRSSA), now boasting full national status for the 1,000cc Superbikes, brings a strong field to the event.

Bright’s Motorsport will be running three young local talents in Craig Benn, Dylan Grobler and Ruan van Zyl, who will go head to head in the ultra-competitive Super 600 Superbike class.

With blistering speeds, daring overtakes and razor-thin margins, the motorcycle races promise to deliver non-stop adrenaline.

This weekend is more than just racing; it’s a full-scale motorsport festival. Spectators will be treated to a packed programme featuring Porsche Cup, GT Cup, Sports & GT cars, VW Rookie Cup, motorcycles and endurance racing machinery.

Off the track, the atmosphere will be just as electric. Live DJs will keep the energy high throughout the day, while a vibrant food court offers a wide selection of refreshments. Families are also well catered for, with a dedicated Kids Zone ensuring entertainment for all ages.

Whether you’re a die-hard petrolhead or simply looking for an exciting day out, this event promises something for everyone. Tickets will be available at the gate or, alternatively, can be bought by visiting www.saeseries.com

Upcoming events

April 10: Classic Italian cars and motorbikes on display at EP Veteran Car Club, Conyngham Road;

Classic Italian cars and motorbikes on display at EP Veteran Car Club, Conyngham Road; April 11: SA Endurance Series, Aldo Scribante 5-Hour;

SA Endurance Series, Aldo Scribante 5-Hour; April 18:

Karting: round 2 of Algoa Kart Championship at Celso Scribante Circuit;



Dirt Oval Racing: round 3 of Regional Championship at Victory Raceway, Walmer;



Motorcycle Enduro: round 2 of Rover Motorcycle Enduro Championship.

April 30 to May 3: Simola Hillclimb, Knysna.

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