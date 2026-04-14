Motherwell Freedom Run gives back to the community

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The Motherwell Freedom Run's defending champion Melikhaya Frans has confirmed his participation in the race on April 25.

The organisers of the Motherwell Freedom Run are commemorating 14 years in style by giving back to the community.

This year’s race beneficiary will be the Mark Headbush Foundation, which will assist it in renovating the Motherwell Library.

Kicking off the proceedings on Saturday next week, will be the main 10km run, starting at 7am, with the 5km following 30 minutes later.

Race organiser Michael Mbambani said preparations were all in place.

The race will start and finish at the Raymond Mhlaba Sports Centre in Motherwell on April 25.

“We are ready and prepared for the race,” Mbambani said.

“The safety plan is in place, and traffic is also in place. This is a township event, so we have to make sure that all our runners are safe.

“We have a total of 67 volunteers that will be working on the route as marshals and for water.

“This year, our focus is on school learners.

“Therefore, we have teamed up with the Mark Headbush Foundation as beneficiaries of this year’s event, as they are working to raise money to repair and improve the Motherwell Library.

“Our entry target is 1,800 runners for this year’s race. Currently, we are sitting on 1,000 entries.

“Given that Gqeberha runners have not competed in a while and are eager for races, I am confident we will meet our target by next week.”

Last year, Melikhaya Frans and Refeleo Solomons took first place, respectively, in the male and female 10km events of the Motherwell race.

Ikhamva Athletics Club road runner Frans crossed the finish line in 29 minutes and 53 seconds.

Andile Motwana of Nedbank Running Club finished second in 30:24, and Ikhamva’s Sinawo Poti was third in 30:48.

In the women’s race, Solomons from Nedbank Running Club was the first female to finish, clocking 36:46.

Charlo’s Kayla Nell took second place with a time of 37:05, while Bianca Meistre from 32GI secured third in 38:49.

Mbambani said both defending champions will compete in the race.

“As of now, in the male race, I know Melikhaya Frans, Sinawo Poti, Lithobe Menzeleleli and Andile Motwana have all entered.

“In the women’s category, Kelly van Vliet, Refeleo Solomons and Ntombesintu Mfunzi have also confirmed they will compete.

“So, competition will be tough. We all know that the Motherwell race is one of the best routes that you can find for 10km.

“We can’t wait for the day to come so that athletes can come and enjoy themselves on the oldest township race in Gqeberha.”

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