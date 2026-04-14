Nomads EC drives hope for MTR Smit Children’s Haven

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All set for the Andrew Mentis Golf Day at PE Golf Club on Friday are MTR Smith Children's Haven director Tanya Eales and Nomads Eastern Cape vice-captain Tim Smuts.

For 54 years, Nomads Eastern Cape has been making a difference in the province, raising funds for charitable causes and supporting those in need.

Since 1960 the Nomads Golf Club of South Africa has contributed more than R50m to a wide range of charities.

A key driver has been the annual Nomads Andrew Mentis Tournament (AMT) Charity Golf Day, which continues to serve as a vehicle for giving back.

Each year Nomads Eastern Cape selects a beneficiary organisation, with funds raised throughout the year, culminating in the AMT Charity Golf Day.

These funds are channelled towards carefully identified projects that address the organisation’s most pressing needs. All contributions are made in tangible items and implemented projects, never in cash, ensuring maximum impact and accountability.

This year’s event, in association with Kahn Properties, will take place at Port Elizabeth Golf Club on Friday and will support MTR Smit Children’s Haven in Fairview.

While MTR Smit receives quarterly government funding, this only covers about 51% of their total budget. The balance must be raised independently, and this area is where we hope to make a meaningful contribution — Tim Smuts, AMT committee chair and Nomads Eastern Cape vice-captain

Established in Ugie in 1923, the organisation relocated to Gqeberha (then Port Elizabeth) in 1987 to access improved therapeutic and educational resources.

Today MTR Smit provides essential care, support, therapeutic services, and residential accommodation to 80 children and young people from the age of three. These children attend 17 different schools in the Nelson Mandela Bay area.

AMT committee chair and Nomads Eastern Cape vice-captain Tim Smuts is determined to make this year’s event a resounding success and is calling on the community to lend its support.

“Six buses depart at 6am each morning to transport the children to their respective schools,” said Smuts. “We would like to assist MTR Smit in acquiring an additional vehicle, as reliable transport is one of their most urgent needs.

“That is why we are appealing for as much community support as possible. While MTR Smit receives quarterly government funding, this only covers about 51% of their total budget. The balance must be raised independently, and this area is where we hope to make a meaningful contribution.”

A limited number of four-ball and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Interested parties can contact Smuts on 084-746-4380 or at vc@easterncapenomads.co.za.

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