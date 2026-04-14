Port Rex’s Tyikana flies high in Cape Town

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Nedbank Running Club East London's Luthando Tyikana, of Port Rex Technical High, on his way to winning the junior half marathon at the Two Oceans Marathon on Sunday.

Port Rex Technical High grade 11 pupil Luthando Tyikana won the junior male half-marathon category at the Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town on Sunday.

Tyikana, 18, won the 21km race in 1:21:55, two positions better than last year.

“This win means a lot to me because I trained specifically for the race,” Tikana said. “To have finished with a better position and an improvement in my overall time shows all my hard work and continued effort is paying off.”

Tyikana said he was confident going into the race but admitted he had the jitters when lined up at the start with some of the best senior racers. “It was the most nerve-wracking moment being the only junior standing with the elite teams and runners in the Elite Pen at the start line.”

He had the butterflies flying in formation once the race started. “I wouldn’t say there was a difficult part because I was prepared this time, but the Constantia Southern Cross Drive 3km climb was challenging.”

He described the final stretch of the race as an emotional moment when he saw the finish line. “That moment bought me nothing but joy and happiness because everyone in the crowd was cheering, and that happy atmosphere kept pushing me, and I dug deep to finish strongly.”

Seeing Luthando win is a great achievement and it aligns with the club’s vision to develop the juniors in the Border region. We want to contribute to the development of young athletes who have a long way to go. We are invested in him and hope he’ll continue to excel and win major races when he becomes a senior — Kidwell Matshotyana, Nedbank Running Club East London chair

Tyikana said he drew lessons from his finish last year and strengthened his preparation for the half marathon.

“I really upped my training since last year. I made sure to stay consistent with speed and hill sessions. I found a great group to train with. I always find it easier to do those hard sessions in a group. BCC Training Group has been fantastic for this.”

The young runner thanked his club, Nedbank Running Club East London.

“It brings me great pride to have represented my city and club so well at a national level. Nedbank Running Club East London has backed me from the beginning, and I can’t thank them enough for believing in me. I cannot wait to bring more pride to their club and keep lifting that green fly higher.”

The 18-year-old has shifted his focus to the BORA Half-Marathon Championship on May 1. “Wnning the Two Oceans half-marathon means a lot to me because it shows my training is working as I prepare for the BORA Half-Marathon.”

Nedbank Running Club East London chair Kidwell Matshotyana is proud of Tyikana’s development. “Seeing Luthando win is a great achievement and it aligns with the club’s vision to develop the juniors in the Border region,” he said.

“We want to contribute to the development of young athletes who have a long way to go. We are invested in him and hope he’ll continue to excel and win major races when he becomes a senior.”

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