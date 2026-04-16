Border’s silver chase rolls into Comrades

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The Total Sports Two Oceans 56km Ultra Marathon was not the most successful for Border and Transkei runners in terms of backup for the outstanding performance of Malixole Kalideni, who was eighth in the men’s race.

Many clubs will be considering what might be done to improve all-round performances.

Two Oceans is a tough race made to look easy by an elite few.

In years past local results were determined by the number of silver medals for sub-four-hour performances, and that being the case in 2026, only Stanley Masuku of Oxford Striders appears to have broken the magical barrier.

Nobody who has never run the time should consider being critical of those who come close but don’t quite make it. It is the toughest silver in South Africa, as acknowledged by many.

No information has been shared from the clubs about particular performances of an outstanding nature.

The Daily Dispatch published the name of the first local woman home, Siviwe Nomapelana in 5:08:29, earlier in the week

But we have attempted to go through the results to identify who are considered such, even picking up on at least one new club with only one runner we had never been informed of.

The ones who do stand out are Mzoli Mpalala of Hollywood Athletics Club, who was ninth in the 60 to 69 age group with a time of 4:46:08, and Anathi Ngelanga of Mercedes Benz AC in 4:00:28 on a B seeding and having gone through the marathon mark in 2:59:53.

It would always be touch and go in the marathon.

Another to come close to the silver mark was Peter Chiwaya of Oxford Striders in 4:03:43, who we think was a shoo-in for a silver given his A seeding, and he will be disappointed by his marathon time of 2:55:33 and his final time. He has been a steady performer for years.

Vuyo Bangiso of Komani with his 4:04:08 on a B seeding was unlucky, having gone through the marathon in 2:53:45. It may have been as simple as a pacing judgment a coach could rectify.

Lwandile Ngobe of SAPS Striders went through the marathon in 2:50:54 and should have almost waltzed in for a silver, but matters went awry and he crossed the line 5:35 outside the four-hour cut-off. If lessons have been learnt, there should be a few more silver medals in 2027.

The Daily Dispatch published the name of the first local woman home, Siviwe Nomapelana in 5:08:29, earlier in the week.

We asked one of Border’s most experienced women to help identify others who finished in under 5:30, and the result is that Tracey Kellermann of Easy Equities Born2Run was second and the first 40-49 category runner in 5:17:56.

Zuki Sam of Mercedes Benz was third in 5:19:26, followed by Nikki Johnson of Oxford Striders in 5:21:38 and Karen Basset of Nedbank in 5:27:02.

Now for the Comrades Marathon.

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