Eastern Cape rally teams head west

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Three Algoa Rally Club teams are set to take on the highly anticipated King Price Insurance-backed Swartland Rally, which forms part of the second round of the National Rally Championship.

Neels Vosloo and Rikus Fourie will debut their Hella-sponsored 2-litre, four-wheel-drive Toyota Auris S2000 in the national championship and will be eager to put on a strong showing after technical gremlins ended their charge in the season-opening Despatch Rally in March.

The pair are no strangers to national competition and delivered an impressive performance at last year’s Swartland Rally in their front-wheel-drive VW Polo. With a new car and unfinished business, they will be determined to make their mark this weekend.

Nick Davidson and Ashley Bezuidenhout have quickly settled into their immaculate Stu Davidson & Sons-backed 2-litre turbocharged, four-wheel-drive VW Polo and will no doubt be among the leading contenders. Having already shown promising pace, the duo will be looking to challenge at the sharp end of the field against some of the country’s best rally crews.

Also making their first appearance in this event are local rally stars Oliver de Man and Jeandre Coetzer, who will campaign their Ocean Truck Sales-backed 2-litre turbocharged Toyota Auris four-wheel-drive machine.

With the Swartland Rally known for its demanding conditions and fast stages, they too will be looking to produce an eye-catching performance.

Friday’s action will see competitors start from the De Werf Farmstall along the N7, before tackling stages winding through the scenic Riebeek Valley and returning to the Hermitage service park

This year’s event has attracted a massive entry list, with 39 cars confirmed for the rally. Adding even more quality to the field is the presence of several top Namibian rally teams, promising fierce competition throughout the weekend.

Half the field consists of four-wheel-drive cars, which should thrive on the fast-flowing, high-speed and dusty Swartland stages, notorious for their loose surfaces, dramatic jumps and punishing conditions.

Friday’s action will see competitors start from the De Werf Farmstall along the N7, before tackling stages winding through the scenic Riebeek Valley and returning to the Hermitage service park.

On Saturday the rally resumes from Malmesbury Toyota, with the finish set to take place at Hoërskool Swartland, where teams and supporters can expect a thrilling conclusion to what promises to be an action-packed weekend.

After the highly technical, all-tar opening round of the national championship at Zwartkops Raceway and the Gerotek Test Facility, round two brings a completely different challenge.

The gravel switch will test drivers’ skill, bravery and endurance, and spectators can expect plenty of spectacular sideways action as the country’s top rally talent battles for valuable championship points.

Upcoming events

April 24: Friday Night Drags Testing, Aldo Scribante Raceway;

Friday Night Drags Testing, Aldo Scribante Raceway; April 25: Border Motorsport Championship, East London Grand Prix Circuit;

Border Motorsport Championship, East London Grand Prix Circuit; April 30-May 3: Simola Hillclimb, Knysna;

Simola Hillclimb, Knysna; May 9: Border Motocross round 3 at Wetherd MX Park;

Border Motocross round 3 at Wetherd MX Park; May 16: Regional Circuit Racing Round 3, Aldo Scribante Raceway.

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