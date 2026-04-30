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Greeff filly eyes East Cape Derby

Henk Steenkamp

Henk Steenkamp

The Master Of My Fate filly Anotherdanceforme tops the 15 entries for this year’s R350,000 (Listed) East Cape Derby. ( PAULINE HERMAN)

The Master Of My Fate filly Anotherdanceforme tops the 15 entries for this year’s R350,000 (Listed) East Cape Derby.

She is one of four nominations from the East Cape champion stable of trainer Alan Greeff for the race for three-year-olds over 2,400m on May 8 at the Fairview Turf track in Greenbushes.

Anotherdanceforme tried 2,000m for the first time when she won the (Non-Black Type) East Cape Oaks earlier this month. She is unbeaten (nine from nine) at Fairview.

Greeff will be aiming to win the Derby for a third consecutive year. My Best Shot was last year’s winner, and Joy And Peace won in 2024.

The other nominations from the Fairview stables are from trainers Dean Smith, Juan Nel, Sharon Kotzen (two each), Kelly Mitchley and Jacques Strydom (two each).

The out of town entries are from Justin Snaith with Future Free and Eric Liddell and the Alson Ndzilana-trained Golden Warrior.

Snaith last won the race in 2023 with Machete Man.

The final field will be named on May 4.

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