Eastern Cape teams Aloes and Comets eye redemption in Telkom Netball League

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Eastern Cape Comets Wing Attacker Wiese Kenisha with the ball in their Telkom Netball League Division 2 game against the Mpumalanga Sunbirds at DUT Steve Biko campus.

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Eastern Cape netball teams the Aloes and Comets will hope Power Week 2 of the Telkom Netball League, starting on Sunday, brings some refinement to their campaigns after gloomy starts three weeks ago.

The second round of the domestic league will be held at the Ellis Park Arena in Johannesburg until May 31.

The Aloes and Comets didn’t have the best of starts in their respective divisions in Durban.

In Division 1, the Aloes only managed to get only one victory in their six games, and are the bottom-placed side on the log with just two points. Only Kingdom Stars had a worse record, going winless in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Aloes’ only victory came in their game against the Stars, a 49-34 win at the conclusion of the week. In that they showcased mid-court transition from defence to attack, and had an 81% shooting percentage.

Those are the positives that their head coach Zandile Njeza would take heart from going into the Joburg round. Adding further depth to their pros would be how they fronted up against heavyweight opponents, especially in first halves.

They put in tough fights in their narrow losses to top-tier heavyweights such as the Gauteng Golden Fireballs. They had a 49–44 defeat against the Gauteng Jaguars, and also dropped a tough match to the Southern Stings 53–43.

Closing games is top of the agenda and will be a key component to their success. They will square up against the Southern Sting on Friday evening (7pm).

Zimbabwean invitation team the Zambezi Eagles was added to Division 1 for Power Week 2.

In Division 2, meanwhile, the Comets will kick off their second week against the Limpopo Baobabs on Saturday (7am).

Their opponents are the only team they beat in their eight games a fortnight ago. That game went down to the wire but the Comets managed to secure a nailbiting 54-53 opening victory, sealed by goal attacker Bronwyn Goosen. That is a positive they will take going forward.

Like the Aloes, the main reason for the dismal week in Durban was the inability to finish the opposition. They struggled to maintain leads, facing issues with game management and careless turnovers when under heavy pressure.

This was evident in their losses to Tshukudu and Free State Sonoblomo. In the Tshukudu game the Comets built an early lead but struggled after halftime, losing by 16 goals. Against Sonoblomo, despite putting on intense late-game pressure, the Comets fell short in a narrow defeat.

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