Merrifield set to checkmate competition in national chess competition

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The Merrifield College chess team will compete in the national round of the Alex Forbes Battle of the Boards championships. The players are, from left, back, Ethan Warren, James Slater, Ethan Mazikana, Dane Pearson, Ethan Pearson, Storm Scheepers; front, Jayden Petser, Sunungukai Mabhera (coach), Leon Fricke. Picture:

Merrifield College has booked its spot in the national round of the Alex Forbes Battle of the Boards championships after finishing as the province’s top-performing team in the online chess championships.

Head of chess Lovie Muzorewa said: “I am extremely proud. Our top eight players have represented their school honourably.

“They are an amazing diverse collaboration of skill and talent. Given the long hours that they are spending on this game, their unwavering commitment and dedication have been outstanding and they deserve this success.”

The Alex Forbes Battle of the Boards is an annual online chess championship which brings together the most talented high school chess players in the country. Each school registers a team of seven players and one reserve. The championships are broken down into three stages: the provincial competition, the nationals and then the final round of 16.

Looking to improve on their fifth-place finish in last year’s edition, Merrifield finished the provincial tournament with a record of five wins out of the six games to end in first place in the Eastern Cape. They played against schools such as St Joseph’s, Hillside Technical High, Westering, Ndzondelelo and Green Point. They went on to beat Queen’s College 2.5-4.5 in the knockout round.

“I have high hopes for our players and wish them all the very best,” Muzorewa said. “We came fifth last year out of 288 schools and were the Shield bearers of 2025. This is already a huge achievement, proving that Merrifield College are strong contenders for that championship trophy in 2026.”

This is my first time playing. I hope to play many more online team battles like this in the future, as it is a good opportunity for many people of different skill levels to compete with each other regardless of where they are located — Ethan Mazikana, Merrifield grade 8 pupil

Merrifield grade 8 pupil Ethan Mazikana says that it is a special opportunity for him to compete on the national stage.

“This is my first time playing,” he said. “I hope to play many more online team battles like this in the future, as it is a good opportunity for many people of different skill levels to compete with each other regardless of where they are located.”

Mazikana described playing chess online as different from in person.

“Ratings can be very misleading as some are not as active online or use an alternative account for the tournament. This can lead to you overrating or underrating a player. In my case, though, having a low rating online, I managed to beat players significantly higher rated than me. This helped my rating jump up by quite a lot.”

Team captain Ethan Warren said: “It is a meaningful opportunity for not only me as a player but also us as a school to showcase our talent and the improvements we have made as a team.”

The grade 11 pupil said there are certain attributes you need to compete on a national stage.

“The main values and skills that all chess players should have when it comes to competing at a national level are the ability to stay calm under pressure, having respect for your opponents and, most importantly, having fun.”

Merrifield headmaster Guy Hartley said: “At Merrifield we encourage critical thinking, and the success of our chess players highlights this, along with their intellectual and strategic abilities.

“Last year we came fifth overall in the national competition and I have every confidence that our team can improve on this position in this year’s competition.”

Daily Dispatch