Rogue runner faces lifetime ban after crashing elite field at Cape Town marathon

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He wasn’t supposed to be there, but for a few viral moments on Sunday Sihle Mapukata was the unexpected face hammering the tarmac at the front of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.

While social media erupted into a frenzy of memes and laughter at clips of the Nedbank Running Club (NRC) member illegally leading the world’s elite field, the club’s national leadership is breathing fire.

Mapukata isn’t only a casual jogger; he’s a Cape Town-based NRC committee member and team captain, and a 2003 and 2004 Cape Town Marathon winner. While his stunt fuelled inside jokes on club WhatsApp groups, it sparked fury at the highest level of the organisation.

Two days after the stunt, NRC national manager Nick Bester pulled no punches, calling for Mapukata’s immediate expulsion and a lifetime ban from the organisation. In a blistering letter fired off to the club’s Cape Town branch, Bester laid out the blatant breach of protocol.

“It came to our attention that one of your club members, a committee member and team captain of the NRC CT, Sihle Mapukata, did not start in his allocated starting pen in Sunday’s race. He did not receive an elite race number, and that group starts on their own,” he said.

Bester made it clear the viral spectacle brought the NRC and prime sponsor Nike into serious disrepute. Race officials have stripped Mapukata of his time, slapping him with an official disqualification.

Pending the results of this hearing, and assuming there is no suitable mitigation, I would ask that Mr Mapukata is suspended for life from NRC CT. I will also send this letter to all our NRC nationally and internationally not to allow Mr Sihle Mapukata to become a member of an NRC in future — Nick Bester, NRC national manager

Bester is demanding blood, ordering the Cape Town branch to suspend Mapukata instantly ahead of a formal disciplinary tribunal.

“Pending the results of this hearing, and assuming there is no suitable mitigation, I would ask that Mr Mapukata is suspended for life from NRC CT,” he warned. “I will also send this letter to all our NRC nationally and internationally not to allow Mr Sihle Mapukata to become a member of an NRC in future.”

Mapukata is no stranger to the brutal realities of the South African road running circuit. He is a hardened veteran with eight Comrades Marathons to his name since 2004. His racing record reflects a mixed bag of grit and elite pace:

The highs: four finishes, proving his grit with three prestigious Bill Rowan medals and one Robert Mtshali medal. He clocked his lifetime personal best of 07:48:06 in 2015.

four finishes, proving his grit with three prestigious Bill Rowan medals and one Robert Mtshali medal. He clocked his lifetime personal best of 07:48:06 in 2015. The lows: Four DNFs (did not finish). He suffered back-to-back heartbreaks at his 2004 debut and 2005 attempts and hit the wall again at the gruelling 2024 Comrades.

Asked to comment on his actions and Bester’s letter, Mapukata said he would consult his lawyer before making a statement.

Western Province Athletics president Aubrey Isaacs said Mapukata’s matter was referred to the disciplinary committee.

“In my view this is not acceptable and bordering on cheating since he’s probably not started the race in his batch. But we will let the committee ventilate and will give you feedback,” he said.

Mapukata’s personal best times between 2021 and 2022 are:

5km: 15:25 (Wilderness, 2021);

10km: 31:30 (Cape Town, 2021);

21km (Half Marathon): 72:56 (Paarl, 2021);

42km (Marathon): 2h34 (Johannesburg, 2022); and

Two Oceans (56km Ultra): 3h24 (Cape Town, 2022).

All records were achieved at South African venues, with shorter distances peaking in 2021 and longer distances/ultras in 2022. — We are the Champions News Agency.

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