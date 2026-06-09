Nedbank Gravel Burn introduces teams classification

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Pro Women during stage 2 of the Nedbank Gravel Burn stage race from Avontuur to Willowmore on October 27 2025. File photo.

The second edition of Nedbank Gravel Burn from October 25–31 will feature a teams classification event in the seven-day, 750km gravel stage race.

This is the first major gravel stage race in the world to introduce a formalised team competition with scored standings and tangible rewards.

Among the first professional teams confirmed is Scott SRAM, the most decorated mountain bike team in the sport’s history. Team manager Thomas Frischknecht, who has been involved in shaping the Teams Classification format from the outset, will bring a squad led by Olympic and 10-time XCO world champion Nino Schurter.

Another early confirmation is the South African road team backed by 36ONE Asset Management, formed for the race and featuring the country’s top road talent:

Ryan Gibbons — Continental Road Champion, 2026 Cape Town Cycle Tour winner and former UCI World Tour rider;

Kent Main — 2024 Cape Town Cycle Tour winner;

Blaine Kieck — current South African Elite Champion; and

Warren Moolman — 2025 South African U23 Champion.

In early behind-the-scenes discussions with gravel, road and mountain biking teams, race founder Kevin Vermaak was encouraged by the support of the idea of the teams’ classification.

“The response was overwhelmingly positive from the start. This innovation provides another dimension to the racing and also rewards the riders’ efforts and the teams’ investment,” Vermaak said.

It’s obvious that gravel racing has evolved — inevitably, races will soon feature several major teams. And this is particularly true for the stage racing format. Developing a platform that provides incentives for teams is a natural progression — Kevin Vermaak, race founder

The format has been developed in collaboration with leading figures, including:

professional gravel racing pioneer Pete Stetina;

Canyon x DT Swiss team; and

Adam Hansen, president of the Cyclistes Professionnels Associés.

The solo race remains the foundation of the event, with the $150,000 (about R2.5m) prize purse awarded exclusively to individual riders, equally split between the Pro Men and Pro Women categories.

Teams will consist of four riders, and the top three riders from each team contribute to the daily standings.

The Teams Classification will be integrated into the final podium ceremony at the Burn Celebration at Shamwari Private Game Reserve.

Privateers still make up a significant portion of the professional field at gravel races.

The Teams Classification is structured so that four privateers may also register a group of riders or a team specifically for the race to qualify for the added benefits of extra support on the ground.

“It’s obvious that gravel racing has evolved — inevitably, races will soon feature several major teams. And this is particularly true for the stage racing format. Developing a platform that provides incentives for teams is a natural progression,” said Vermaak

At the same time, the event retains its pro/am identity, with professional riders and amateurs from 25 countries riding on the same route, staying in the same burn camps and sharing the same week-long experience across the Karoo.

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