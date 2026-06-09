Thunderstrike wrestling returns at Pearson High’s centenary

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Current WWP/WAW world champion and former Pearson pupil TJ Tremor will be in action in the main match with his title on the line on Saturday.

After more than a decade off the air, South Africa’s wrestling phenomenon is making a dramatic return to the squared circle.

World Wrestling Professionals (WWP) has officially announced the rebirth of WWP Thunderstrike at Pearson High School on Saturday.

For six years, Thunderstrike dominated prime-time TV on SABC, outperforming established mainstream sports in viewership and capturing the hearts of millions of South Africans.

This highly anticipated comeback event will serve as a major fundraiser in honour of Pearson’s 100-year centenary celebration.

The historic event features a star-studded card packed with the country’s elite professional athletes, headlined by current WWP heavyweight champion and Pearson alumnus, TJ Tremor.

“I am incredibly proud to bring the heavyweight title back home to Pearson High School,” said Tremor. “After so many wonderful years spent at this school, returning as champion to help them celebrate 100 years and raise vital funds is a true honour.”

Adding to the nostalgia and high stakes, former heavyweight champion Mr Wrestling will make his long-awaited return to the ring. Mr Wrestling famously won the championship the last time a live wrestling event was hosted at Pearson and will look to replicate that success on Saturday.

The card features:

Heavyweight Championship: TJ Tremoer vs Alex Desire;

TJ Tremoer vs Alex Desire; WWP Tag Team Championship: Current champions The Flying Springboks (Ananzi and Ryan Cage) vs Nightmare and The Bull;

Current champions The Flying Springboks (Ananzi and Ryan Cage) vs Nightmare and The Bull; Heavyweight Grudge: The 6ft 8in colossus Cyrus Stone vs former WWP All-Africa Champion The LoudMouth;

The 6ft 8in colossus Cyrus Stone vs former WWP All-Africa Champion The LoudMouth; Clash of Titans: Zuberi (Son of Thundergod) vs JP Die Boer; and

Zuberi (Son of Thundergod) vs JP Die Boer; and Performance Showcase: Starman vs The Great William.

Another grudge match is also on the cards.

The doors open at 2pm and the show starts at 3pm.

Tickets are limited and available exclusively online via Quicket.

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