Club championship battle intensifies at PE Oval Track Raceway

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The fight for club championship glory at the PE Oval Track Raceway reaches another crucial chapter on Saturday evening, when round 4 of the rain-interrupted season roars into action at the popular dirt oval circuit along Mission Road in Greenbushes.

With the season rapidly approaching its halfway mark, every heat race and final could prove decisive as competitors chase valuable championship points in what is shaping up to be one of the closest and most competitive seasons in recent years.

Fans can expect a full evening of sideways action, wheel-to-wheel racing and spectacular dirt-track drama featuring:

Junior Hot Rods;

1600 Stock Saloons;

1660 Modified Saloons;

2.1 Modified Saloons;

Hot Rods;

Classic 6s;

Heavy Metals; and

the crowd-thrilling V8 American Saloons.

As winter settles over Nelson Mandela Bay, racing will commence an hour earlier than usual. Spectators are encouraged to arrive early to secure prime viewing positions around the perimeter of the oval, where they can experience the sights, sounds and flying dirt that make oval racing such a unique motorsport spectacle.

One of the most fiercely contested categories this season has been the ultra-competitive 1600 Stock Saloon class. A remarkable 24 drivers have already taken to the track this year, producing some of the closest racing seen at the venue.

Deon Kretzmann heads the standings but enjoys a slender 19-point advantage over Deon Ross, while rising young talent Tyde Geddes sits just a single point further back in third. With margins so tight, a single race victory or mechanical issue could dramatically alter the championship picture.

Female drivers continue to make their mark on the local oval racing scene, and nowhere is that more evident than in the thunderous V8 American Saloon category. Ruzanne Jansen leads the championship standings by 40 points and will be aiming to strengthen her grip on the title

Consistency has been the key to success for Jason Drake in the 1660 Modified Saloon category. Drake has built a useful 38-point cushion at the top of the standings and will be looking to extend that advantage. However, his sister Charne Schuin remains firmly in contention and will be eager to close the gap, while Chanell van Tonder occupies third place and cannot be discounted from the title race.

The 2.1 Modified Saloon championship is another battle finely poised on a knife-edge. Francois Janse van Vuuren leads by a mere 12 points over experienced campaigner Neels Vermaak. With every point carrying extra significance, spectators can expect no quarter to be given when these rivals line up on Saturday evening. Dylan Brassell currently holds third place and remains capable of mounting a late-season challenge.

The Hot Rod championship has developed into a fascinating duel between Dawid “BaBa” Grundlingh and Malcolm Els. Grundlingh’s 17-point advantage is far from secure, ensuring that every race between the two title contenders will be closely watched. Reghardt Joubert currently occupies third position and will be looking to claw back valuable points as the season progresses.

Grundlingh also finds himself in command of the Classic 6s category, where he leads Jonathan van Vuuren by 35 points. Willie Mathee occupies third place but knows that a strong performance on Saturday could reignite his championship aspirations.

One of the season’s standout performers has been Bonita Kotze in the Heavy Metal class. Kotze has established a commanding 38-point lead through a series of determined and consistent performances. However, crowd favourite Eddie Banks remains within striking distance and is sure to have strong support from the grandstands, while Philip Victor continues to keep the pressure on in third place.

Female drivers continue to make their mark on the local oval racing scene, and nowhere is that more evident than in the thunderous V8 American Saloon category. Ruzanne Jansen leads the championship standings by 40 points and will be aiming to strengthen her grip on the title.

Deon Verster sits second while Claud van Rensburg remains firmly in contention, setting the stage for another explosive evening from the powerful V8 machines that never fail to entertain spectators.

Upcoming events

June 20:

Dirt Oval Racing at PE Oval Track Raceway on Mission Road;

Kart Racing at Algoa Kart & Motorcycle Club on Victoria Drive

June 27: National Extreme Festival Circuit Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway

July 4: Eastern Cape Off-Road Racing at Koedoeskloof outside Kariega

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