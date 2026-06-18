Washie 100 a conduit to autism awareness

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On the day of Mangaliso Kani’s 30th birthday, the Daily Dispatch met with him to learn more about his decision to run — or as his WhatsApp profile picture says, “take on” — the 48th Washie 100 from July 31 to August 2.”

That was a couple of weeks back when running was being dominated by the Comrades Marathon, and Kani had decided to use the solitude, the deep personal sacrifices required to run 100 miles (160km), to highlight an awareness of autism.

Kani runs for a club now, Buffalo Runners Athletic Club, and was introduced to us by club representative Ayanda Jam.

Born in Qonce (formerly King Williams Town), he is the grandson of Sicelo Kani, a lab technician and member of MK during the struggle against apartheid, who because of his activism was incarcerated on Robben Island for more than 15 years. Mangaliso’s father, Ndima, is a cousin of one of South Africa’s most loved actors, John Kani.

Mangaliso took to golf at the age of 10 and by 12 was selected to play for Border in 2008, one of two black boys in a team of six. The now-defunct King Williams Town Golf Club has many happy memories. At U16 level Mangaliso became more confident, insisting he had made the Border team on merit and not through favours. He refused to carry the golf bags of others.

Having moved to his grandparent’s home in Gqeberha {which he still refers to as PE, as is the case with many), Mangaliso and his relatives would get dressed up on Sundays and listen to jazz and stories of the struggle. The youngsters, then in grade 5, could not wait for their grandfather, a disciplinarian of note, to stop talking.

The decision was made to run Washie, one of the toughest personal experiences in running. It is lonely, with hills to conquer, just perfect for his mission, he decided. Comrades would be too easy for this particular mission

There are many more stories of a young man growing up which should be shared, but this one is about how he had a young brother who was diagnosed with autism and how it affected the family. While many would prefer not to accept it, Mangaliso, who was now studying at UCT, wanted to know more and assist his mother and young brother. He became a volunteer for Autism SA.

He had spent much time with his brother and learnt to understand him. He explains it was not from brochures but a lived experience. It has been a long journey, but losing his brother, who died at just 17 years old, changed his life.

Mangaliso was challenged by a friend who asked: what are you going to do to honour your brother? He decided to build a foundation.

He was invited to attend a “training week” with friends in Stellenbosch. They swam, they ran and they cycled. The decision was made to run Washie, one of the toughest personal experiences in running. It is lonely, with hills to conquer, just perfect for his mission, he decided. Comrades would be too easy for this particular mission.

And so it is that using 100 miles of the road between Cathcart and the Buffalo Club, in Buffalo City, not far from the mouth of the Buffalo River, known as eMonti to most, a man in the colours of Buffalo Runners AC will share a platform to share the plight of thousands in South Africa and the Eastern Cape in particular.

We will track his progress in the build-up, through the run and into what the future holds.

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