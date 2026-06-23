EP’s Marko Ferreira flies in France: teen sprinter equals record

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EP's Marko Ferreira, right, competes in the U20 100m at the ASA Age Group Championships at Germiston Stadium on March 26 2026.

Gqeberha’s 19-year-old sprinting sensation Marko Ferreira captured the 100m crown at the 40th International de Montgeron-Essonne meeting in France at the weekend with a time of 10.04 seconds, equalling the meeting record time.

Ferreira clocked his season-best time ahead of fellow South African Emile Erasmus, who finished second in 10.05s.

Fer­reira said the victory is a satisfying achievement. “It was really special, especially because it was my first race in Europe, so I am really pleased with it,” he said.

Ferreira’s time of 10.04 is not only his personal best but is also the third fastest U20 time in South African history.

“It meant a lot because I knew I was going to be able to do it as a result of the way training has gone so far. I just needed to prove it in a race,” Marko said about his record time.

For the 2007-born sprinter, the International de Montgeron-Essonne was unfamiliar territory, but he said he he went into the track meet with high expectations.

In preparation for the World Athletics Championships, Ferreira will compete at the Grand Slam Jerusalem Givat Ram National Stadium on June 25

“I was really confident because no-one really knew who I was. To make a statement there was the main purpose for me.”

The former Daniel Pien­aar Technical High pupil is also the current (ASA) Athletics SA men’s U20 100m champion. He has his eyes set on the upcoming 2026 World Athletics U20 Championships at Hayward Field, Oregon, from August 5 to 9.

In preparation for the World Athletics Championships, Ferreira will compete at the Grand Slam Jerusalem Givat Ram National Stadium on June 25.

He is ranked 171 in the men’s 100m in world rankings by World Athletics.

He said running a sub-10 100m run is already an attainable goal for him. The only South African U20 athlete who has achieved the feat is Bayanda Walaza in Zagreb, Croatia, last year.

“It is definitely in the picture now. I know I can get close to it around about now. I believe I can do it on the biggest stage at the World U20s. If not there, I will definitely do it by next year.”

Ferreira has insisted he will continue to represent Eastern Province Athletics.

“I do not only train there; I also live there. It’s my home and I could not represent any other place.”

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