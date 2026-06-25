Elite EP women chasing personal bests on fast NMB Half Marathon course

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Leigh Calaghan will be chasing a personal best time at the NMB Half Marathon on Saturday.

Story audio is generated using AI

The province’s leading female athletes intend to use the Nelson Mandela Bay Half Marathon to improve their personal best times at Pollok Beach on Saturday.

The event doubles as the SA Half Marathon Championships on a course renowned for its fast times.

It also serves as a qualifier for the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark, on September 20.

Namibian Lavinia Haitope will be back to defend the title she won in one hour, 14 minutes and 12 seconds last year.

Other elite runners who have confirmed their participation are Busisiwe Chamane, Karabo Mailula, Violet Mogano, Cacisile Sosibo, Banele Mabizela, Hanlie Botha, Kelly van Vliet, Leigh Callaghan and Refeloe Solomons.

Callaghan, a 31-year-old Achilles runner who won the Forest Run Challenge on Saturday, will be out to clock her best 21km time.

“I seem to be fit and healthy coming off the 15km from the weekend, which was a nice confidence boost, but every race is different, and the focus now is to arrive on Saturday healthy, rested and ready to do my best.

“I think the competition is going to be really fierce, and I think it’s an honour for EP to host the SA Championships this year.

“I’m running to see if I can beat my personal best time,” she said.

Nedbank Running Club’s Solomons, 44, who is frequently seen on the podium in local races, wants to challenge the Eastern Province veteran records.

“I was unable to join coach Luvuyo Stephen’s team this year.

“However, I was able to build on his solid training foundation with my new training partner, Gift Chigomarawa, who enjoys speed sessions, which are my weakness,” Solomons said.

“I had my last formal tempo run at the Forest Hill 15km race and am now doing 5km easy runs.

“I am familiar with the course; the body must tap in with the mind.

“I am more focused on setting a personal best. My goal is to break the long-standing EP veterans’ record.

“If I make the podium, it will be a blessing

“The challenge is big, and I am not yet where I want to be. So I will leave it at ‘I am still a work in progress’.

Van Vliet, also from Nedbank RC, is pleased to be running after missing out on last year’s race.

“I think this year’s field is going to be very competitive, even in the age groups.

“I know many people are going from other provinces, and the international field will also be strong.

“There is much competition, so the pace should be fast and furious.

“I think if you are looking to set a new personal best time, this is the time to do it.

“I’ve run two or three 21km races this year, so I would actually like to continue to better my time and maintain a feeling that you’ve raced properly after touching the finish line.

“I don’t actually have an ideal position in mind, but I would like to run strong and finish strong.

“I’d like to be part of the top EP ladies.”

The organisers have also included a 5km mass participation event that will cater for all runners.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald