Medical student aims for more karate gold with surgical precision

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Madibaz karateka Nezaan Swartz, centre, will be chasing more silverware at this month’s Ussa tournament in Cape Town. With her are teammates Carlyn Camineth, left, and Zeenat Lee.

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Karateka Nezaan Swartz will operate with surgical precision when she attempts to add to her tally of six gold medals at the University Sports South Africa (Ussa) tournament this weekend.

The medical student, who also earned a silver medal last year, was a driving force behind Mandela University’s winning campaigns in Potchefstroom in 2024 and Pietermaritzburg in 2025.

Now the 21-year-old aims for more personal glory while contributing to the Madibaz team cause in her third Ussa outing in Cape Town on Saturday and Sunday.

Swartz, now in the third year of her studies, competes in semi-contact karate in both the kata and kumite disciplines.

However, without a proper dose of gumption, her story could have read entirely differently. She could easily have called time on pursuing her dream career when she did not make the cut for medicine at first. Instead of throwing in the towel, she enrolled in a pharmaceutical degree while never doubting her destiny.

“After a year of pharmacy, I applied again and was accepted. It was always what I wanted to do, and that’s why I never gave up,” she said.

I am a lower-ranked belt than many of my teammates, but because I’m competing in the same age group, I constantly challenge myself to reach their standard — Nezaan Swartz

Swartz, who trains under sensei Adré Weidemann at the latter’s dojo in Parkside, said her proudest moments were helping Madibaz win the Ussas twice in as many years despite being one of the smaller teams.

“It showed us that we could achieve anything we put our minds to, and I’m excited to see how we continue to grow.”

Her biggest challenge is competing alongside more experienced athletes in her own team.

“I am a lower-ranked belt than many of my teammates, but because I’m competing in the same age group, I constantly challenge myself to reach their standard.”

It is about having the mindset of a black belt, the future doctor, who had been hooked on the sport from the moment she walked into the dojo as a 10-year-old, she said.

“My passion started there and has stayed with me ever since.”

Initially it was less about the punches and kicks and more about the friendships for her. Now karate is intrinsic to who she is.

“I don’t think I would be the same person without it.”

Whether diagnosing a patient or competing on the mat, it is about showing up, doing the basics right and learning all the time

Giving one hundred per cent of herself to be the very best she can be in two different aspects of life comes naturally for the young star from Gelvandale.

“It works for me because I genuinely enjoy doing both. I also know I’m investing in my future.”

Karate has taught her discipline and respect, which she applies to her studies.

“[These are] two things karate drilled into me from day 1. In medicine, that means being fully present for every patient, listening carefully and staying calm under pressure. Every case deserves the same focus as a karate contest.”

As a champion sportsperson, she knows that progress comes from consistency rather than from quick wins. Whether diagnosing a patient or competing on the mat, it is about showing up, doing the basics right and learning all the time.

“For me, medicine and karate are both about serving others and mastering yourself first.” — Full Stop Communications

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