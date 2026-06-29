Extreme Festival thrills packed Aldo Scribante Raceway crowd

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Charl Arangies ahead of Jonathan du Toit and Damian Hammond on his way to overall victory at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday in his powerful Mercedes AMG.

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The National Extreme Festival delivered another unforgettable day of world-class motorsport at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday.

Thousands of enthusiastic fans filling the embankments and stands to witness a spectacular showcase of speed, skill and close wheel-to-wheel racing.

Blessed with perfect racing weather, spectators were treated to non-stop action throughout the day as South Africa’s finest drivers and riders battled it out across a packed programme featuring everything from high-powered supercars and touring cars to motorcycles, single-seaters and production-based saloons.

One of the biggest crowd favourites was undoubtedly the thunderous Extreme SuperCars driven by Dunlop. The impressive field featured an incredible collection of exotic machinery, including Mercedes-AMGs, an Aston Martin, Lamborghini Huracán, Porsche and Audi, producing a breathtaking soundtrack that echoed around the circuit.

Charl Arangies proved once again why he remains one of the country’s premier GT drivers, producing a flawless performance in his Mercedes-AMG.

However, victory was anything but easy as Jonathan du Toit’s Lamborghini Huracán remained glued to his rear bumper throughout the races, applying relentless pressure from start to finish.

Charl Smalberger delivered one of the standout performances of the weekend, driving with confidence and precision to claim overall honours

The pair thrilled spectators with a high-speed duel, while Damian Hammond completed the podium after another consistent drive.

Motorcycle racing also had the crowd on its feet, with the impressive field of 24 Sunbet ZX10R Kawasaki motorcycles producing some of the closest racing of the day.

Defending South African champion Clinton Seller stamped his authority on the championship by dominating both races with commanding victories, while the battles behind him kept fans thoroughly entertained.

The ever-popular Astron Energy VW Polo Cup once again lived up to its reputation for incredibly close racing.

Charl Smalberger delivered one of the standout performances of the weekend, driving with confidence and precision to claim overall honours ahead of championship leader Hannes Scheepers, tightening the title battle as the season heads into its crucial stages.

Unfortunately the South African Touring Car Championship results were still under official review at the time of going to press following post-race investigations.

Results

VW Rookie Cup:

Sebastian Venkov; Luke Hill; Sebastian Dias.

Gazoo Racing Dealer Cup:

Werner Venter; Andries de Villiers; Theo Brits.

Gazoo Racing Media Cup:

Nabil Abdool; Paul de Vos; Craig Nicholson.

Gazoo Racing 86 Cup:

Kobus Reyneke; Connor Weston; Kian Fussell.

Sunbet ZX10R Masters Cup Motorcycles:

Clinton Seller; Damian Purificati; Keith Aglioti.

Astron Energy VW Polo Cup:

Charl Smalberger; Hannes Scheepers; Mauro da Luz.

Astron Energy VW Polo Masters Cup:

Wayne Masters; John Kruger; Derick Smalberger.

Investchem MSA4 Single Seaters:

1 Mikel Bezuidenhout; 2 Aqil Alibhai; 3 Renzo Ribeiro.

Investchem Formula Ford:

1 Ian Schofield; 2 Rick Morris; 3 Allen Meyer.

Extreme SuperCars driven by Dunlop:

1 Charl Arangies; 2 Jonathan du Toit; 3 Damian Hammond.

The Herald