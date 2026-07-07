Border girls crowned SA U13 squash champions

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The Border U13 girls' squash team, from left: Ella Alberts (Clarendon), Hollie Milne (Balmoral), Zoey van Niekerk (Balmoral), Katherine Sahd (Balmoral) and Pamela Smith (Balmoral).

The Border U13 girls’ squash team returned home in triumph after claiming the gold medal at the SA Schools U13 Interprovincial tournament held in Gqeberha from June 27 to July 1.

The team’s outstanding achievement is a testament to the dedication of the players, coaches, parents and the local squash community.

The girls displayed exceptional determination, teamwork and sportsmanship throughout the tournament, overcoming strong opposition from around the country to earn the title of national U13 champions.

Every player contributed to the team’s success, showing maturity beyond their years and proudly representing Border.

This gold medal is a proud moment for Border Squash, proving that the province can produce athletes capable of competing with, and beating, the best in South Africa.

The team consisted of:

Bridget Smith (manager);

Ella Alberts (Clarendon);

Pamela Smith (Balmoral);

Katherine Sahd (Balmoral);

Zoey van Niekerk (Balmoral); and

Hollie Milne (Balmoral).

The Border team achieved the following results, beating:

EP 20-0;

Free State 20-3;

Joburg Squash 18-8;

Northerns 20-2;

KwaZulu-Natal 15-8; and

SA Country Districts 20-0.

Daily Dispatch