Tibshraeny claims memorable first Humewood club title

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tiaan Tibshraeny (middle) celebrates his victory in the Humewood Golf Club A section championships, which he won in his first appearance on Saturday. With him are caddie Tyler Watts (left) and Humewood golf operations manager Dylan Reid {right).

Playing in the Humewood Golf Club Championships for the first time, 23-year-old Tiaan Tibshraeny made it an occasion to remember by defeating eight-time champion Michael Holden 3&2 in Saturday’s 36-hole final.

In a gripping contest at the famous links course in Gqeberha, the pair were all square through 31 holes before a series of costly mistakes by the defending champion on holes 14 to 16 allowed Tibshraeny to seize control and close out the title.

It was a gutsy performance by the Madibaz golfer, who has just completed his degree in human movement science, against one of Humewood’s most accomplished players. Holden shares the club record of eight championship titles with the late Alan Jackson.

For Tibshraeny, the victory carried extra significance after years of being unable to compete in the tournament.

“Previously I always seemed to have other commitments which prevented me from playing in the club championships, so to win in my first appearance is very special,” he said.

“It’s such an honour to play at Humewood with all its history and against such a tough competitor as Mike. Against him you know it’s always going to be close. Nobody is going to run away with it. You might be one up or two up, and then suddenly you’re one or two down again.

The key was to keep making putts. We can both keep the ball in play, but eventually you have to get it into the hole. The greens were rolling beautifully, and I was pleased to hole a couple of crucial putts — Tiaan Tibshraeny

“The key was to keep making putts. We can both keep the ball in play, but eventually you have to get it into the hole. The greens were rolling beautifully, and I was pleased to hole a couple of crucial putts.”

One of those came on the ninth hole of the second round when Tibshraeny rolled in a 12-foot birdie putt to move one up after Holden could only manage par.

The momentum swung immediately, though. On the par-four 10th, Tibshraeny’s approach drifted long and left, resulting in a bogey, while Holden made par to square the match again.

The decisive turning point came four holes later. Holden overshot the green on the par-three 14th and could only salvage a bogey, while Tibshraeny calmly two-putted from long range for par to edge back in front.

Further drama followed on the par-five 15th when Holden pushed his drive into the bushes on the left and was forced to reload from the tee. Though Tibshraeny appeared set to take full advantage, he momentarily opened the door with a poor second shot into the left greenside bunker.

Holden still had an opportunity to halve the hole after leaving his approach about 20 feet from the flag, but his par putt slipped by. Tibshraeny kept his composure to save par and extend his lead to two holes.

Needing something special, Holden attacked the drivable par-four 16th but pulled his tee shot into the bushes on the right. After taking a penalty drop, he was unable to save par.

Tibshraeny’s drive finished pin-high to the right of the green, and he comfortably negotiated the hole, prompting Holden to concede the match with two holes remaining.

One of the biggest lessons I’ll take from this round is to be 100% committed to whatever shot you choose. Next time I’ll be better for it — Tiaan Tibshraeny

Reflecting on the closing stretch, Tibshraeny admitted there was one moment where he briefly lost clarity.

“I have to admit I wasn’t fully present with my thinking on the 15th for my second shot,” he said. “I was in two minds about going for the green or laying up because Mike was in trouble, and I didn’t make a firm decision.

“One of the biggest lessons I’ll take from this round is to be 100% committed to whatever shot you choose. Next time I’ll be better for it.”

He said there was never any doubt over his strategy on the 16th despite holding a two-hole advantage.

“My caddie, Tyler Watts, and I agreed it wasn’t the time to lay up. By the second round I had started driving the ball much better, and I was confident I could shape the shot the way I wanted.”

Tibshraeny also paid tribute to Watts, whose experience proved invaluable. Watts has caddied on the professional circuit and recently carried the bag when South African professional Justin Walters won the SunBet Challenge at Humewood.

“He has a huge amount of knowledge, and I’m always happy to ask for his opinion. But I’m also confident in my own decisions, so if I feel strongly about something, I’m prepared to stick to my guns.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald