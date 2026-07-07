Tough going in Koedoeskloof for Eastern Cape off-road racers

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Grant and Greg Watkins in their Zarco power their way to victory in the Koedoeskloof 200 Off-Road race.

After weeks of uncertainty caused by severe storms that battered the Langkloof region and the devastating foot-and-mouth disease outbreak that forced the cancellation of the Bathurst round, the Eastern Cape Off-Road Championship made a triumphant return with an action-packed third round near Despatch last Saturday.

Determined not to lose momentum in the championship, the organising committee worked tirelessly behind the scenes to relocate the event. Their efforts paid off with the successful staging of the Koedoeskloof 200, based at the Koedoeskloof Shooting Range, providing competitors with a new and demanding challenge.

After the heavy rainfall across the region, organisers and volunteers spent many weekends clearing thick bush, repairing access routes and marking the course. Their hard work produced a spectacular yet unforgiving circuit that tested every aspect of both man and machine.

From the moment the starter’s flag dropped, it became evident that competitors were in for one of the toughest races of the season. The route featured slippery mud sections, high-speed flat-out stretches, technical twists through dense bush and unforgiving obstacles that demanded precision driving and absolute concentration.

Every kilometre pushed crews to their limits, with mechanical reliability proving just as important as outright speed.

When the dust finally settled, it was the father-and-son pairing of Grant and Greg Watkins who best mastered the treacherous conditions.

Simply reaching the finish proved to be an achievement, highlighting just how punishing the Koedoeskloof 200 really was

Piloting their powerful V8 Lexus-powered Zarco with impressive pace and consistency, they stormed to a dominant overall victory, crossing the finish line in 2 hours and 56 minutes, an incredible 23 minutes and 35 seconds ahead of their nearest rivals.

Second place went to Attie van Deventer and Juandre Kruger in their CRT, who produced a determined performance despite the challenging conditions.

Completing the podium were Paul Mare Senior and Paul Mare Junior, finishing a further 12 minutes and 20 seconds behind.

The brutal course claimed numerous casualties throughout the day, with damaged shock absorbers, broken differentials, failed clutches and snapped drive belts bringing many competitors’ races to an early end. Simply reaching the finish proved to be an achievement, highlighting just how punishing the Koedoeskloof 200 really was.

Attention now turns to the next round of the championship, which is provisionally scheduled to return to the popular Louvain Guest Farm near George. An official inspection of the venue will take place over the coming weeks following the recent weather damage, after which a new event date will be announced.

The championship is beginning to take shape, and if the Koedoeskloof 200 is anything to go by, competitors and spectators alike can expect plenty more thrilling off-road action as the season continues.

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