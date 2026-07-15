Rover Raceway set to roar as MX Nationals head to Eastern Cape

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KwaZulu-Natal’s Matthew “Maddy” Malan launches through the air during MX1 action and will be among the riders to watch when the National Motocross Championship arrives at Rover Raceway this weekend. Picture:

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SA’s finest motocross riders are preparing for an action-packed weekend as Rover Raceway on Victoria Drive hosts round five of the seven-round National Motocross Championship on Saturday, with official practice getting under way on Friday.

With championship points becoming increasingly valuable, spectators can expect fierce racing, spectacular battles and plenty of adrenaline as riders push themselves and their machines to the limit.

Widely regarded as one of SA’s premier motocross venues, Rover Raceway has earned a formidable reputation for its demanding soft-sand surface. The constantly changing terrain develops deep ruts, braking bumps and technical lines throughout the day, ensuring that no two laps are ever the same.

Established in 1950, the historic circuit remains one of the toughest tests on the national calendar, combining massive jumps, sweeping berms, elevation changes and technical corners that reward precision, bravery and fitness.

The Eastern Cape has long been recognised as a breeding ground for exceptional motocross talent, and supporters will have plenty of riders to cheer on.

In the 50cc class, rising stars Rhyder Rehse, Mylan Barnes and Noah Botha currently occupy 11th, 12th and 13th positions in the national championship standings, respectively.

Competing against the country’s best youngsters, the local trio will be aiming to use home-track advantage to climb the leaderboard, while KwaZulu-Natal’s Nate Small continues to lead the championship.

The Eastern Cape looks particularly strong in the 85cc category. Local favourite Riley Geldenhuys arrives at Rover Raceway with an impressive 20-point advantage at the top of the standings over Northern Regions rider Richard Smith and will be determined to strengthen his championship lead in front of his home crowd.

Fellow Eastern Cape rider Aiden Retief also has plenty to race for.

Sitting 22 points behind championship leader Brody Bircher from KwaZulu-Natal, Retief will be looking to capitalise on his local knowledge and reduce the deficit, while another local contender, Seth van der Walt, is well placed in fourth and firmly in the hunt for a podium finish.

One of the day’s most fiercely contested categories promises to be the 125 MX High School Class.

Championship leader Trent Valsecchi holds an 18-point advantage, but challengers Triston Durow and Cameron Stuckie will be eager to close the gap.

Local rider Caden Weise currently sits seventh in the standings and should never be underestimated. Racing on familiar terrain, Weise has all the ingredients to produce one of the day’s biggest surprises and could well emerge as the dark horse of the meeting.

The premier MX1 Class is shaping up to be one of the closest championship battles of the season.

Cameron Durow leads the standings by just two points over Slade Smith, with Jayden Proctor waiting to pounce should either rider make a mistake. Every race and every point could prove decisive in the championship fight.

In MX2, Trey Cox, son of SA motocross legend Alfie Cox, continues to lead the championship, although Cameron Durow remains just seven points behind and will be looking to challenge on two fronts.

Veteran Morne Janse van Rensburg returns to Rover Raceway in the MX3 Class after missing the previous three championship rounds.

Though currently lying 12th overall, his experience makes him one of the riders capable of upsetting the established order.

The Senior Support Class is also expected to deliver exciting racing, with Craig Kruger and Daniel Forbes both aiming for strong performances.

Spectators can enjoy live music, a variety of food stalls, a beer garden, jumping castles, face painting and a VIP viewing area.

Racing gets under way at 10am on Saturday, with tickets available at the main entrance. Spectator admission is R100 per person, while under-12s enter free.

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