SA’s marathon season will be historic

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There is much running to be embarked on in the months from August through to year-end 2027.

Much focus is already being directed at the 100th Comrades Marathon and Two Oceans 56km Marathon, which has entry levels significantly increased, and to the Cape Town Marathon that has achieved the recognition of becoming the eighth international venue as an Abbott World Majors Marathon.

All three of these major South African fixtures take place within a 12-week window period from early April to mid-June:

the Two Oceans ultra will be run on April 4;

the Cape Town Marathon on May 23; and

the Comrades Marathon on June 13.

Entries to the two Cape Town-based events are both governed by a ballot system, while Comrades has not yet officially released how they intend to administer the expected “mad rush” for entry into the 100th Comrades, but is expected to do so during August.

There is already some opposition to a rumoured move toward a ballot criterion. It is an emotive year, being the 100th running of an iconic race that was first run in 1921.

The [Comrades] entry numbers being allocated for 2027 have yet to be released but expectations are high and the organising committee are hard at it.

The Cape Town Marathon will début as the eighth Abbott World Majors Marathon, and while not the fastest marathon on the calendar, it made major strides towards narrowing the gap when Mohamed Esa of Ethiopia won the 2026 race in 2:04:55. The race starts and finishes alongside the Cape Town Stadium.

Two Oceans has made meaningful progress and is increasing numbers in the ultra marathon, now run on the Sunday, and the half marathon, which is accommodated on the Saturday.

The ultra marathon will accommodate 21,000 runners, up from 14,000 previously, and the half will grow to 21,000 entries as opposed to the previous 17,000. Entry fees are R840 and R450, respectively.

Comrades, run as it is between Pietermaritzburg and Durban, is the most challenging road race to organise, given the logistics of getting more than 20,000 runners from one major city to another in the busy province of KwaZulu-Natal.

The entry numbers being allocated for 2027 have yet to be released but expectations are high and the organising committee are hard at it.

The race is a down run in 2027, which makes the start more challenging with having to move possibly 30,000 or more runners out of the narrower streets of Pietermaritzburg to the bustling holiday destination of Durban, being a logistical operation of some magnitude.

Change is, of course, not always readily embraced, but once proved to work for the greater good is generally accepted. The months ahead will tell all

The past two years have been used by the Comrades Marathon Association as trial runs on the use of separate and thus staggered starts.

It appears to have been a successful operation, particularly this year, which was, however, an up run and thus started on the wide roads out of Durban,

Change is, of course, not always readily embraced, but once proved to work for the greater good is generally accepted. The months ahead will tell all.

The outstanding performances of the 2026 winners, Gerda Steyn on her fifth win and holder of both the up and down race records, along with an amazing performance from first-time men’s winner George Kusche, gave South Africans much to smile about, given the international strength of the two fields.

Border’s own Malixole Kalideni, along with a few up-and-coming young male runners, gave the province a boost, and there is a belief those performances can be a catalyst to something bigger next year, along with a comeback women’s effort, where age group performances in particular could lift the province further.

Talking race management and safety, there are a few local races where unprecedented growth has brought pressure to bear on the organisation, and some head scratching and tough decisions may be required and perhaps overdue.

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