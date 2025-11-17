WSU All Blacks on cloud nine after being crowned Brutten champs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Students and fans flooded onto the Police Park playing surface after the final whistle in celebration of the Walter Sisulu University All Blacks being crowned the champions of the Border Brutten Ten on Saturday.

The All Blacks convincingly beat Young Leopards 27-12 in the final, and the result means that the All Blacks are the second university institution to lift the trophy.

Fort Hare were crowned the inaugural champions of the competition in 2024.

Young Leopards from Ducats came into the final unbeaten in the competition and had confidence from having already beaten the All Blacks in the group stages.

In what was a packed Police Park, the All Blacks deflated the Leopards from the get-go and did not give them any momentum.

The students took a 19-0 lead at halftime, which gave the Leopards a mountain to climb.

Those first-half points came through a converted try in the second minute from tighthead prop Yoyisa Mahobe, a snipe five-pointer from scrum half Thembani Foni and from eighth man Sipho Hobosch.

Leopards made an early reply in the early minutes of the second half through a try from Lelam Lamani, but hooker Mangaliso Zixesha extended the All Blacks’ lead to 24-5.

Flyhalf Lukhangele Tshayi added three extras for the All Blacks and made sure they sealed the deal. While Sphenathi Mtshi scored the consolation.

All Blacks captain Khanya Solani said, “The boys really worked hard the whole tournament, in fact the whole year.

“In the league we have been up there, but we could not get the silverware. Eventually now we have done it.

“We knew how Ducats operate. We have been playing them a lot. We knew we had to beat them in their defence,” he said.

Player of the tournament and the All Blacks inside centre Hlumelo Zitha was delighted with his individual accolade and having helped his team to a title.

“When the tournament started I told myself that I was going to work hard, but I didn’t expect that I would be named the player of the tournament.

“The coaches have been preaching that we must stick to our structures and know our roles within the squad, and that is what helped us through the tournament into being a good team,” he said.

Fort Beaufort United finished third in the competition after they beat Buffs 41-17 in the third-place final.

Their captain, Ashley Roqo, said they were happy with the finish.

