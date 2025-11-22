Malcolm Marx joins SA elite with first World Rugby Player of the Year honour

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Malcolm Marx of South Africa during the 2025 Rugby Championship game against Argentina at Kings Park Stadium on 27 September 2025.

Double Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx became the fourth South African to be crowned the World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year on Saturday in a historic occasion for South African rugby, with two Boks winning the award back-to-back for the first time in history.

Marx’s team-mate and fellow nominee Pieter-Steph du Toit became the first South African to scoop the title for the second time in history last year.

The 31-year old hooker, who has been a key figure for the Springboks in the lineouts, scrums, at the breakdowns, and in general play this season, scooped the award for the first time after being nominated alongside his teammates Du Toit – the 2024 and 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year – as well as Ox Nche (prop) for the world’s most prestigious player award.

Marx, who was also nominated for the award in 2018 and was the SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year in 2017, joined the exclusive list of only three South Africans – Du Toit, Bryan Habana (2007), and Schalk Burger (2004) – to earn the award.

“On behalf of SA Rugby, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to Malcolm,” said Saru president Mark Alexander.

“His work ethic is simply unbelievable, and he embodies everything we value in a Springbok – resilience, commitment and character. This award is a fitting recognition of his contribution to our team and to the sport of rugby.”

Alexander also praised fellow nominees Pieter-Steph du Toit, Ox Nche and Ethan Hooker, who was nominated for the World Rugby Men’s Breakthrough Player of the Year award, noting that their recognition reflects the strength and depth of South African rugby under the leadership of coach Rassie Erasmus.

“To have three of the four nominees for World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year and a Breakthrough Player nominee from our country is a testament to the class of this team. We are immensely proud of them all,” said Alexander.