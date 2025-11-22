Springboks smash the curse as power triumphs over Irish chaos

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa's Cobus Reinach scores their side's second try of the game during the Quilter Nations Series match at Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

This one, against South Africa’s bogey side, ran through the full gamut of emotions for the fans: anguish, confusion and, finally, if you were a ‘Bok fan, a kind of slow-burning pleasure as they outscored their hosts four tries to one.

Met ys, ja, met ys?

In between the melodrama and referee Matthew Carley’s over-zealous and rather schoolmasterly use of his whistle, there was – wait for it – some rugby.

The Boks claimed a24-13 victory.

The ‘Boks were dominant in the scrums and imperious in the line-outs. And while Ireland scrapped in the tight-loose, effecting steals and counter-rucking with Gaelic mischief, they finally were no match for the direct power of the men in green.

This said, it was a match of some frustration for the Springboks, particularly in the second-half.

They somehow couldn’t land the killer blow, when they might have sensed they were on a runaway train. After all, the second-half began for them after a fine individual try by Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu reminiscent of his try against Italy last weekend. It was South Africa’s fourth, opening up a handy 14-point lead after Sam Prendergast, the mantis-like Irish fly-half, had added to Ireland’s half-time seven points with a penalty.

The Irish were nothing if not streetwise. They were in front of their own fans and, like the terminator, they refused to die. Just when you thought they were buried, so they dragged themselves off the canvas. They were not only canny, they were brave, despite having to re-organise defensively on multiple occasions thanks to a flood of yellow cards against them.

And although they only scored one try they scrapped until they fell over. The ‘Boks are on track for a clean sweep – and have won four out of four on their European tour – but they will have woken up to a lingering taste of sourness to go with the babalaas in Dublin on Sunday morning.

The Springboks’ first try came after Damian de Allende punched a hole in the Irish midfield after a four-man Bok line-out. The last pass from Pieter-Steph du Toit looked marginal but Damian Willemse’s try in the corner was smartly taken. Five-nil to the Springboks.

Prendergast, the young Leinster fly-half, attempted a penalty 15 minutes later, Ireland’s first. The ball hit the uprights and, from a succession of rolling mauls and darts for the visitors’ line, Tadhg Beirne crashed over. On review, however, James Ryan was adjudged to have cleaned Malcolm Marx before the try, doing so unfairly. Ryan was yellow-carded. This was later upgraded to red.

Just after the half-hour a sustained period of pressure from the ‘Boks, particularly at scrum-time saw them force a succession of scrum penalties. Their territorial advantage had to count. And it eventually did. Cobus Reinach corkscrewed over from close to score South Africa’s second, Feinberg-Mngomezulu succeeding with the conversion.

Ireland, largely starved of possession up until now, roared back. Good work from close by Josh van der Vlier was rounded off by Dan Sheehan after a flat pass by Jamison Gibson- Park, Ireland now 7-12 down.

A crazy few minutes followed. Ryan was followed into the sin-bin by Predergast, his replacement Jack Crowley, and Andrew Porter. In the mayhem, after their umpteenth scrum penalty, Carley awarded a penalty try to give the Springboks’ their third of the half. It was nothing less than they deserved but Carley needs to decide whether he wants to be highly visible or whether the best jobs are done in an aura of just the opposite.

Call me perverse, but I like my referees to be as invisible as possible.