Bok coaches to provide short-term support to the Bulls

Springbok assistant coaches Felix Jones and Jerry Flannery, SA Rugby mobi-unit coach Duane Vermeulen and head of athletic performance Andy Edwards will provide short-term support to the Bulls after a request from the franchise for assistance in specific technical areas.

The request was approved by SA Rugby and the Springbok management as part of the organisation’s ongoing collaboration with its member unions.

The Bok coaches will engage the Bulls on a limited basis, remotely and in person where required, in line with SA Rugby’s standard practice of sharing national coaching resources when requested.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus said the support reflected the existing working relationship between the Springboks and the franchises. “We maintain regular engagement with our franchises and when they request input in specific areas, we assist within the normal scope of our roles,” he said.

“We understand the importance of a strong, collaborative relationship between our provincial teams and the Springboks, as it ultimately benefits South African rugby as a whole.”

SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer welcomed the collaboration.

“Our approach has always been to work collaboratively with our franchises where possible. We want to see all our teams perform to the best of their ability, and we will continue to support them when they reach out for assistance,” he said.

The support is short-term in nature and does not constitute any formal appointment with the franchise.

SA Rugby media