Battered Bulls will go flat out against Bristol Bears, says Ackermann

Bulls centre Canan Moodie prepares to kick the ball during his team’s United Rugby Championship clash against the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium.

A battered and bruised Bulls side must shrug off any lingering hangovers after a gut-wrenching 13-8 defeat against the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship, coach Johan Ackermann says.

It was a sixth consecutive loss in all competitions, and a concerned Ackermann says the Bulls must get their season back on track when they face the Bristol Bears in an Investec Champions Cup clash at Loftus on Saturday.

He says the Bulls will empty the tank against Bristol and also against Pau in France on January 16 in a bid to end an alarming losing streak.

“We’re going full out with the strongest possible team for the next two games,” Ackermann said.

“If we lose, we’re out. If we win, we’re in the playoffs — it’s simple. This next block is about getting everyone on the same page, building cohesion, and turning our season around.”

Ackermann says the bounce of the ball and 50-50 calls went against Bulls in what proved to be a frustrating match against the Stormers.

“It’s obviously disappointing, and we are all emotional, and it hurts to lose like this,” he said. “I feel sorry for the players because things just don’t seem to want to turn for us.

“Even when we win a high ball, the bounce doesn’t go our way. It feels like every little kick goes against us, and you don’t get the 50-50 calls from the referee; it’s a tough place to be.”

Ackermann said there had been no lack of effort from his players in a tense match watched by 53,000 fans.

“I wanted the players to put their hands up, and they did,” he said. “It wasn’t a fluent game. There were mistakes from both sides, and it boiled down to one or two big decisions. Credit to the Stormers — they finished well.”

“I wanted the boys to contest. We could have stayed on the floor and tried to defend the maul, but we went up and contested. We won it, and it was millimetres, and Ruan Nortje just missed the ball. Hopefully soon it turns for us. The wind definitely made the aerial contest difficult,” Ackermann said.

“The ball looks like it’s going far and then suddenly drops short. It’s tough for both sides. But that’s not the reason we lost — that was in our hands.

“For large parts of the game we were good and created opportunities. When Sebastian de Klerk won that ball at the end, on another day the pass sticks and we score in the corner. Those mistakes are fixable, and that’s why I believe we can turn the season around.”

Before the clash, Ackermann clarified reports on the involvement of some Springbok coaches in the Bulls camp over the next few weeks.

“Everybody makes this issue about us missing tackles and conceding five tries, and if all the coaches out there are typing messages and commenting on it, then I must make sure we are addressing the right things,” he said.

“I need to assess if we aren’t perhaps feeling the pressure and missing stuff? “That’s why I just phoned Bok coach Rassie Erasmus and said, ‘Listen, while your coaches are not doing anything at the moment.’ Like I did with the Lions when I was there.

“It was clear that the Springbok coach has a Mobi-Unit and that Mobi-Unit is available, like the Sharks have done, like the Lions have done in the past.

“Coaches speak to each other and share ideas. That’s the reality. If you think you know everything, you’re on the wrong path.”