Lions wary of desperate Ospreys side, says Roux

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lions captain Francke Horn runs with the ball during his team’s EPRC Challenge Cup match against Lyon Olympique at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg.

Set-piece accuracy and adapting to playing on a 4G pitch in freezing conditions will be essential for the Lions if they want to maul a desperate Ospreys side in Wales on Friday, forwards coach Wessel Roux says.

It will be a high-stakes showdown for both teams, who need a win to improve their standing on the United Rugby Championship log with a victory in Swansea (kickoff 9.45pm SA time).

There is added pressure on the Ospreys, who face a possible merger or cut by the Welsh Rugby Union, who are seeking to reduce the number of professional sides in Wales from four to three.

“The Ospreys understand the weather and are playing at home,” Roux said. “It’s cold, wet and windy, and we haven’t played on the pitch before, so conditions are obviously more difficult and different.

“The Ospreys are also a quality side. There’s a lot of uncertainty in Welsh rugby at the moment [over potential cuts and mergers]. I think everybody wants to fight and put their best foot forward. They’ll be an absolutely hungry side to make a statement.

“If we get 22m entries and we can have a possible maul to either score a try or get a penalty, the pack must be up for that. The kickers get a feel for the wind, but our role is to make sure the pack is ready when those opportunities come.

“We try not to look at permutations. It’s energy-sapping. We had a big review of the Perpignan game, which ended in a 20-20 draw, and a big focus is now on the Ospreys clash. It’s an important game for us on Friday.”

We showed our pack is good enough to handle those conditions and dominate the set piece. We also have No 9s and No 10s who can put us into the right areas of the field, and on defence we can put teams under pressure — Skipper Francke Horn on the Lions' performance against Perpignan

Lions skipper Francke Horn praised his team’s set-piece dominance against Perpignan.

“As captain I feel we played really well considering the conditions,” he said. “We had to change the way we normally play at home because of how bad the rain and wind were and how wet it was out there. It required us to play differently.

“The positive outlook is that we showed our pack is good enough to handle those conditions and dominate the set piece. We also have No 9s and No 10s who can put us into the right areas of the field, and on defence we can put teams under pressure.

“We played until the final whistle, and maybe there were one or two calls that could have gone our way in the end, and in the last phase in terms of penalties in front of the poles.

“Besides that, the character and the adaptation shown really impressed me, and regardless of those circumstances, to still play really good rugby on top of all that.”

The Herald