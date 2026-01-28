Falcons first up in EP pursuit of holy grail

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EP Elephants wing Rodney Damons heads for the Border Bulldogs tryline during a Currie Cup First Division rugby clash at the Madibaz Stadium in 2025. File photo.

EP rugby’s relentless pursuit of achieving its holy grail of Currie Cup Premier Division promotion kicks off on March 6 when they face a dangerous Falcons outfit in a SA Cup clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

Ascension to the top flight of SA rugby has been a burning ambition for EP president George Malgas for several years, and the men in red and black hoops will go flat out to achieve their goal and bring pride back to the region in 2026.

A new-look EP side will be up against all SA’s non-franchise teams, including the Cheetahs, Pumas, Griquas and a revamped and ambitious Boland Cavaliers outfit in the SA Cup.

EP, who finished seventh in the 2025 edition of the tournament, must finish among the top four clubs in the 10-team SA Cup to earn promotion.

After their opening match against the Falcons, EP travel to play a formidable Pumas outfit at the Mbombela Stadium on March 14.

One of EP’s four home matches is a derby showdown against arch-rivals Border Bulldogs in Gqeberha on April 24.

EP are looking at 2027 to make sure we get into the Currie Cup Premier Division — that is our target. But there is nothing wrong with getting there in 2026 — Allister Coetzee, EP head coach

When EP announced several new additions to their squad at the end of 2025, EP head coach Allister Coetzee said he was happy with the direction the Elephants were moving in.

“There has been complete buy-in from the executive about the direction in which EP wants to go,” Coetzee said. “When I was appointed here last year in mid-November, I said I was not a magician and it is a process. That year was basically to see what is happening in the EP rugby landscape.

“We always knew this was a sleeping giant of a province, and I want to get every arrow pointing in the same direction. EP are looking at 2027 to make sure we get into the Currie Cup Premier Division — that is our target. But there is nothing wrong with getting there in 2026.

“The start of our present pre-season was on October 1, so everything is improving and heading in the right direction.”

The Boland Cavaliers, who will be one of EP’s main rivals in the race for promotion, have been boosted by the signing of experienced wing Jade Stighling.

Stighling, who has played for the Bulls and the Pumas, has returned to SA rugby after a stint in Major League Rugby with the Seattle Seawolves.

“Jade is a very well-rounded player. He has no weaknesses in his skill set,” Boland coach Hawies Fourie said. “He is good in the air, a good finisher, very fast, and a hard-working guy, and a good team man. He is the kind of player we are looking for.

“He will add a lot of value because he is an experienced player and has a good attitude. He also has a good influence on the guys around him.”

New players signed by EP

Buhle Nojekwa (prop, Griffons);

Hlomla Zondani (prop, SWD Eagles);

Kamvelihle Fatyela (hooker, Border);

Athi Khethani (lock/flank, Griquas);

Joshua Paris (lock, Griffons);

Armand Grobler (lock, played in France and for Harlequins in Pretoria);

⁠CJ Velleman (flank, Western Province);

⁠Damon Royle (loose forward, SWD Eagles);

Mzwanele Gora (scrumhalf, Griffons);

Sachin Toring (scrumhalf, SWD);

Maxwell Klaasen (flyhalf, Border);

⁠Lwandile Maphuko (utility back, Leopards); and

Mpho Ntsane (utility back, SWD)

EP’s SA Cup fixtures