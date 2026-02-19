Lock Scott Cummings call for more Scotland consistency

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Mark Gleeson

Scotland need to lift themselves again for another rousing Six Nations performance against Wales and not restrict passionate displays to their clashes with England, says lock Scott Cummings.

Scotland posted a convincing 31-20 victory over England at Murrayfield, extending their Calcutta Cup success to six wins in the last nine clashes, but they have failed to show consistency against other teams.

Saturday’s inspired showing, in which they outscored England by four tries to two, came a week after a disappointing defeat in Italy.

“We obviously know that we can push on and we believe we can push on. If the weekend [win over England] was the start for us, now we need to back it up,” Cummings told a virtual press conference from Scotland’s training base in Spain.

“We’ve beaten England before in the Six Nations quite a few times but then haven’t backed it up after that, so that’s definitely a big focus for us.”

Four of the last five times Scotland have beaten England in the Six Nations have been followed by defeat in their next fixture.

“Obviously, when you have a home game against England, and you’re coming off a frustrating loss for us in Italy, then it’s easy to get up for the game. It’s easy to get that hype, and now it’s up to the squad to come together and create our own energy.

“We chatted last week about putting out our best performance, and we need to continue that this weekend, go in with that same mindset and implant our game on Wales.”

Cummings, who toured Australia with the British & Irish Lions last year, said he expected a passionate crowd in Cardiff despite Wales’ poor recent results.

“They are very loud and vocal, and it definitely can help raise our game. I enjoy those moments. You want to play games where you come up against those loud atmospheres; it drives me on anyway.”

Reuters