EP Queens must improve discipline against Sharks, says Jordaan

Fullback Siphenathi Yeko scored a try for the EP Queens against Free State in Bloemfontein

Improving wayward discipline will be crucial for the EP Queens when they face a struggling Sharks team in a pivotal Pick n Pay Super League women’s clash in Gqeberha on Saturday, says coach Deon Jordaan.

Five yellow cards proved to be fatal for the Queens when they slipped to a 21-12 defeat against the Free State women in a second-round fixture in Bloemfontein last week.

EP kicked off their campaign with an impressive 32-12 win over the Golden Lions in Alberton two weeks ago, and they will be looking to replicate that form at Otto du Plessis High School (kickoff 11am).

After two rounds EP are fourth on the eight-team log, while the Sharks are second from bottom and pointless after two defeats.

“The result against Free State was very disappointing, but we have highlighted a few key areas where we need to improve,” Jordaan said.

“While our commitment and effort were evident in Bloemfontein, our discipline let us down, and five yellow cards cost us our game.

“Moving forward, the Queens, we need to reinforce our discipline standards. We reviewed the Free State loss honestly, and we will return stronger against the Sharks.”

The Free State Women delivered a strong second-half performance to down the visitors from Gqeberha last week. Both sides had their moments in the opening half, but it took just over 20 minutes for the first score. Free State No. 8 Kamohelo Makoele broke the deadlock to hand her side a deserved lead.

The Queens then broke open the game with two quick-fire tries. First fullback Siphenathi Yeko showed her soccer skills when she kicked ahead to dot down, with her conversion squaring things up. Just before the break, lock Esethu Mbongisa crashed over, and suddenly the visitors were ahead.

Credit to the Free State who rallied strongly in the second half to score two more tries. That was made easier by serious ill-discipline from the visitors, who conceded no less than three yellow cards in the second stanza, making the job of finding holes in their defence easier for the Bloemfontein side.

Left-wing Nontobeko Mohuli’s try saw the home team retake the lead after an hour of play, before Makoele scored a second try to seal the deal for the Free State, 12 minutes from time.

Saturday’s fixtures

EP Queens v Sharks Women

Golden Lions v Free State Women

Bulls Daisies v Boland Dames

Border Ladies v Western Province

