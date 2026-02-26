Junior Boks bolstered by returning duo for Georgia rematch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Siphosethu Mnebelele is back in the SA U20 starting lineup to face Georgia on Friday

Junior Springbok head coach Kevin Foote has named a reinforced match-day squad for the second and final international against Georgia, drafting in key forward experience for the Tbilisi game on Friday (1pm).

After a dominant 35-0 victory in the first encounter last Sunday, Foote has recalled stalwarts Oliver Reid and Siphosethu Mnebelele to the starting front row.

While both sides agreed to utilise their full squads in the series opener, Friday’s clash sees a return to the standard 23-man match-day teams.

Foote has opted for continuity in the backline, with the only change being the inclusion of Zekhethelo Siyaya at fullback in the place of Dylan Miller, who will now play off the bench. Siyaya, who played for the SA U18s last year, was a late withdrawal last week due to illness.

However, there are several changes to the pack. Beyond the inclusion of fit-again front-rankers Reid and Mnebelele — who sat out the first clash as a precaution — there is a shuffle among the loose forwards.

Kebotile Maake will start at No 8 ahead of Reuben Kruger, while Wasi Vyambwera joins the starting trio as Luke Cannon’s flanker partner.

We are very pleased to welcome Ollie and Esethu back into the starting XV. They are vital members of our leadership group who understand the standards we set for the Junior Bok jersey — Kevin Foote, Junior Springbok head coach

Reid and Mnebelele, both of whom were members of last year’s Junior Bok side that lifted the U20 world crown in Italy, bring a wealth of experience to the set piece.

Their inclusion means Phiwayinkosi “Rambo” Kubheka (prop) and Liam van Wyk (hooker) will provide cover from the bench.

Also on the bench are Kai Pratt (prop), JD Hattingh (lock), Risima Khosa (loose forward), Luan Giliomee (flyhalf), Samuel Badenhorst (centre), and Miller (utility back).

Reflecting on the selection and the lessons learnt from the first outing, Foote said: “We are very pleased to welcome Ollie and Esethu back into the starting XV. They are vital members of our leadership group who understand the standards we set for the Junior Bok jersey.

“While the guys who stepped in last Sunday did an admirable job keeping a clean sheet, having that experience back in the ‘engine room’ provides us with the extra layer of composure and technical grit essential in a tough environment like Tbilisi.”

Despite the victory in the series opener, the Junior Bok coaching staff have emphasised the need for an 80-minute performance after a scoreless and penalty-strewn second half.

The players have been incredibly honest about their shortcomings — especially regarding the penalty count — and we’ve worked hard on ensuring our set-piece dominance translates into sustained pressure — Foote

“While the 35-0 scoreline was a great start, the second half was a real arm-wrestle where we lost some of our clinical edge and discipline,” noted Foote.

“We’ve spent the last few days in our reviews and on the training pitch specifically addressing those issues. The players have been incredibly honest about their shortcomings — especially regarding the penalty count — and we’ve worked hard on ensuring our set-piece dominance translates into sustained pressure.”

Looking ahead to the final clash, the SA U20 mentor said his players are preparing for a Georgian outfit renowned for their brute strength at the set-piece.

“We aren’t under any illusions — we expect Georgia to come out even harder in this final clash,” said Foote.

“They are a well-drilled, proud, and incredibly physical side. Sunday showed us that they never stop fighting, particularly in the mauls.

“We are anticipating a massive physical onslaught, but this is exactly why we are here — to test our resilience and fine-tune our systems under extreme pressure in the same environment where the Junior World Championship will take place in a few months.”

Junior Springbok team to face Georgia in Tbilisi: 15. Zekhethelo Siyaya, 14. Lindsey Jansen, 13. Muller Markus, 12. Ethan Adams, 11. Jordan Steenkamp, 10. Yaqeen Ahmed, 9. Hendré Schoeman, 8. Kebotile Maake, 7. Mumbere “Wasi” Vyambwera, 6. Luke Canon, 5. Riley Norton (captain), 4. Heinrich Theron, 3. Danie Kruger, 2. Siphosethu Mnebelele, 1. Oliver Reid. Replacements: 16. Liam van Wyk, 17. Phiwayinkosi “Rambo” Kubheka, 18. Kai Pratt, 19. JD Hattingh, 20. Risima Khosa, 21. Luan Giliomee, 22. Samuel Badenhorst, 23. Dylan Miller.

SA Rugby Communications