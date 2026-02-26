Star of Hope on threshold of reaching EC Super 14 quarterfinals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Star of Hope fullback Lufuzo Langbooi lines up a shot at goal during his team’s EC Super 14 club rugby clash against Joubertina United at the Jabavu Stadium in KwaNobuhle last week

Unbeaten KwaNobuhle side Star of Hope must stay in the fight for 80-minutes and play to their full potential if they want to topple a dangerous Brumbies outfit in a key EC Super 14 club rugby clash at Londt Park on Saturday, says coach Vuyo Nompondo.

If Star of Hope pull off a win on the road at the neutral Londt Park venue against a well-drilled Brumbies outfit, they will book a berth in the Super 14 quarterfinals against a top-placed Border side next week.

The KwaNobuhle side have been one of the inform teams, with wins against Jeffreys Bay and Joubertina United in their opening two matches.

Star of Hope coach Vuyo Nompondo (The Herald)

While no EP side has qualified for the knockouts after two rounds, Border teams Swallows, Young Leopards and EP Police have booked their berths with a match to spare.

Tournament organisers have decided the last round of pool matches will be played at neutral venues on Saturday to ensure the playing field is level for all the sides.

At Londt Park in Gqeberha, Hankey Villagers face Progress (1pm) and Star of Hope take on Brumbies (3pm).

The matches scheduled for the Central Field in Kariega are Trying Stars v Park (1pm) and Jeffreys Bay v Joubertina United (3pm).

“Brumbies will not be an easy team to beat,” Nompondo said. “They like to run with the ball, and they are a great team who are disciplined and play structured rugby.

Even though we are top of our group we still need to work very hard. Anything can happen in the third round of the competition. — Vuyo Nompondo, Star of Hope coach

“We have played a brand of running rugby for many years, and that is the culture at our club. It is not going to be easy for Star of Hope to come away with a win at Londt Park.

“We have confidence, and even though we are top of our group we still need to work very hard. Anything can happen in the third round of the competition.

“Star of Hope don’t have big forwards and will use our backs a lot and kick a lot.”

Nompondo said hard work on the training pitch during the off-season had paid off for his team.

“We worked very hard in pre-season, and we have a lot of young players who are very smart,” he said. “Star of Hope have been looking forward to the Super 14 competition for some time.

“We are all very excited. We really appreciate the support we have been getting at the Jabavu Stadium in KwaNobuhlle.

“Star of Hope have not changed our style of play, and we are working on the processes of how to get better.

“We are very happy to have the support of our committee, who back the technical team and players all the way.”

Champions Progress moved closer to booking a berth in the quarterfinals when they beat Park 19-7 at Londt Park last week.

Thanks to wins over Trying Stars and Park in their opening two Group A pool matches, the Kariega side are well placed to earn a clash against a Border team in the knockout rounds.

Which four EP teams reach the knockouts will be decided when the final round of pool games are contested on Saturday.

If an EP team reaches the final against a Border side, it has been decided Border will host the game because the 2025 final was played in Gqeberha.

Logs (all teams have played two matches)

EP:

Group A: Progress 9, Hankey Villagers 5, Trying Stars 5, Park 0



Group B: Star of Hope 8, Brumbies 5, Joubertina 5, Jeffreys Bay 2

Border:

Group A: Swallows 10, Young Leopards 9, Buffs 2, Old Boys 0



Group B: EP Police 10, FB United 6, Komga United 4, WSU Eagles 2

Saturday’s fixtures (all matches at neutral venues)

EP Group A Central Field:

1pm: Trying Stars v Park



3pm Jeffreys Bay v Joubertina United

EP Group B at Londt Park:

1pm: Hankey Villagers v Progress



3pm: Brumbies vs Star of Hope

Border fixtures:

Young Leopards v Swallows



Buffs v Old Boys



EL Police v Fort Beaufort United



Komga v WSU Eagles

